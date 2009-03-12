Nintendo: Wii price is going up in UK

Wii CAN be moved - in price at least

Nintendo has confirmed that the price of its Wii console will go up in the UK, with the Japanese gaming giants blaming the depreciation of the pound.

Wii's are currently priced at around £179.99, but that will rise to around £200 after Nintendo makes its change.

"Due to the severe and continuing depreciation of the pound, we are, unfortunately, having to raise our trade price to UK retailers of Wii hardware," said Nintendo.

"The price that they then offer to consumers is, of course, up to the retailers.

Reluctant

"We are only – reluctantly – raising our trade price now to retailers due to unprecedented and sustained depreciation of the pound.

"This is a problem brought about by extreme currency fluctuations that are a symptom of the global economic situation".

Sparking a trend?

Nintendo's console has proven to be hugely successful in the UK market, but with rival Microsoft now offering the Xbox 360's most basic version at significantly less that the Wii, the move could backfire on the Japanese company.

Nintendo is still not ready to release its highly-anticipated Wii MotionPlus add on for its Wii remotes which will make them more sensitive, and the sale of games for the console have not been as high as some people expected.

For the UK, Nintendo's move could be especially worrying if it sets a trend among other manufacturers – possible heralding a spate of price rises in the British consumer electronics market.