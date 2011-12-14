New 'entertainment experiences' arrive on Xbox

Microsoft has launched the second wave of Kinect-enabled apps for the Xbox 360, with "entertainment experiences" from the likes of Blinkbox and MSN now up and running.

The latest updates includes four for the UK, a further four for the US and three for Germany.

"We're following up with you to share the list of new customised entertainment apps that launched overnight on Xbox Live," said Microsoft.

"This is the second wave of Kinect-enabled apps since the all-new Xbox experience launched last week.

"Xbox 360 is building on its expansive catalogue of movies, sports, television and music and we're happy to offer the following new entertainment experiences starting today in various regions on Xbox Live."

Those arrivals are:

blinkbox (blinkbox). United Kingdom

MSN. Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, United Kingdom

MUZU.TV. Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom

YouTube. Available in 24 countries globally, including United Kingdom

iHeartRadio (Clear Channel). United States

MSNBC.com. United States

Rogers On Demand Online (Rogers Media). Canada

SBS ON DEMAND. Australia

TMZ (Warner Bros.). Canada, United States

TVE (RTVE.es). Spain

Verizon FiOS TV. United States.

Microsoft is keen to show that the Xbox 360 is more than merely a games console – and the latest raft of arrivals are all part of a major push into media.

With Sony's PS3 also serving as an entertainment hub, the console has clearly come a long way from its roots as something you just play games on.