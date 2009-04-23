EA launches PS3 Sports Complex

Electronic Arts today announced the launch of the EA Sports Complex, a 3D social gaming community for PlayStation Home on the PS3.

The newly created EA Sports space, which is available from today in Europe and the US, offers users a place to play a variety of casual multiplayer games with friends in PlayStation Home, as well as view exclusive game trailers and videos.

The opening line-up features a tournament-style Texas Hold 'Em Poker game, where up to eight people battle for a seat at the high rollers' table.

Wheely good fun

Visitors can also get behind the wheel in EA Sports Racing and compete for the best time or against their friends in "exclusive formula-style" cars.

According to Rob Burnett, senior producer: "EA Sports Complex is a dynamic space and was specifically designed to appeal to not only the hardcore sports fan but casual gamers alike."

Alongside the games, the Complex will host game trailers, in-depth product feature lists, interactive chat and game-specific achievements. Coming soon is EA Sports Golf, leader boards, poker bracelets and a rewards system.

EA Sports also announced today that 500 million games have been played online since it launched the '09 sports line-up in June 2008. The biggest games, with more than 2.4 million online players each, are Madden '09 and FIFA '09.

Apparently, the equivalent of over 35 years of EA Sports' games are played online each day.

