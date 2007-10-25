Nintendo Wii 'is the only next-gen console'

The Nintendo Wii is the only truly next generation games console and the Xbox 360 and PS3 are just improved versions of old concepts. That's the view of games developer Will Wright, who created the super-selling Sims franchise.

"Somebody asked me what I thought 'next generation' meant and whether the PlayStation 3 was next generation," he told The Guardian.

"The only next gen system I've seen is the Wii - the PS3 and the Xbox 360 feel like better versions of the last, but pretty much the same game with incremental improvement.

"But the Wii feels like a major jump - not that the graphics are more powerful, but it hits a completely different demographic. In some sense I see the Wii as the most significant thing that's happened, at least on the console side, in quite a while."

PC is still best, says Spore creator

Wright also told The Guardian that he thinks the PC is still the best all-round gaming platform and that we shouldn't underestimate the impact of the humble computer mouse.

"We've got an Xbox 360 collecting dust in the background, a Wii hooked up that we use quite a bit. I don't have a PS3. I still, for the most part, prefer playing games on the computer - to me the mouse is the best input device ever," he said.

"Every generation it's like "the PC's dead! The PC's dead!". But it carries on growing when consoles are flat for five years. At the moment I can get better graphics on my PC than I can on the PS3."