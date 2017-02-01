Fresh firmware update just made your Surface Pro 3 a whole lot better

There’s some good news for Surface Pro 3 owners, as a new firmware update for those running Windows 10 on the hybrid promises to deliver boosted performance levels.

This fresh firmware delivers three main tweaks, and the primary one is an update for the Surface Pro UEFI which is said to improve system performance – in other words, your tablet should run with a bit more pep in its stride, and glitches may well have been ironed out in places.

The other two updates are both aimed at improving Miracast and docked video performance for smoother video and audio, being applied to the SP3’s integrated Intel HD Graphics and Intel Display Audio.

Manual mode

And that’s your lot for this particular firmware update. It should come through automatically on your Surface Pro 3, but if not, it’s easy enough to check manually and get these goodies.

Simply head to Settings in the Start menu, then click Update & Security, Windows Update, and then select Check for Updates.

Of course, last year witnessed several Surface Pro 3 firmware updates which battled against the infamous battery blues, the latest of which landed in November and cured a critical problem whereby devices were failing to charge the battery up when plugged in.