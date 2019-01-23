First leaked shot of the Sony Xperia XZ4 appears online

We’ve seen plenty of renders supposedly showing the Sony Xperia XZ4, but now we’ve seen what appears to be the first photo of the handset, and it shows a tweaked interface and a stretched screen.

The image, which was posted on Weibo (a Chinese social network), includes our first look at the possible interface of the Xperia XZ4, and you can see that there’s a pill-shaped home button and some redesigned icons.

There’s also a bar on the right edge of the screen, which likely toggles a one-handed mode, as the Sony Xperia XZ3 had such a feature.

Such a mode may be even more useful here though, as the Sony Xperia XZ4 is rumored to have a big 6.5-inch screen, and, as you can see both here and in earlier leaks, it looks to be a tall, 21:9 display.

This could be the first photo of the XZ4. (credit: Sumahoinfo / Weibo)

You can also see that the bezels look very slim but that there’s seemingly no notch or punch hole. That, again, is something that matches up with renders.

We can’t see the back of the phone here, but we’ve heard in the past that it has a triple-lens rear camera, and an image supposedly shot with the camera has also been posted on Weibo.

And this could be the first leaked photo snapped on it. (credit: Sumahoinfo / Weibo)

A super-wide image

The Exif data of the image reveals the model number I8132, which is believed to be that of the Xperia XZ4. The image is also 21:9, further pointing to it possibly being an XZ4 snap.

However, the quality has seemingly been reduced in the upload, so we can’t read too much into it, and both it and the photo of the phone itself could well be fake, so take them with a pinch of salt.

We should know more about the Sony Xperia XZ4 soon though, as it’s likely to land at MWC 2019.

Via Sumahoinfo, PocketLint