Facebook Dark Mode disappeared? Here’s the iOS fix

*Update: Ok, with some fidgeting, we've been able to figure out how to turn Facebook Dark Mode back on. It's weird and we don't know why this works, but this is what we did.

First, uninstall Facebook, then reinstall.

If Dark Mode isn't accessible, force quit the app by sliding you finger up slightly from the bottom of the home screen, then swipe up on the Facebook app.

Next, go into your iPhone's settings and scroll down to the app section. There, select Facebook. In the Facebook app setting, turn on "Upload HD video" and "Upload HD photos." Weird as it is, that has gotten us Facebook Dark Mode back on at least three different iPhones.

We tried to bring Facebook Dark Mode back by clearing the app cache and storage on some Android devices but that didn't seem to work, unfortunately. We'll keep you posted if we come across an Android solution.

Original story continues below...*

Facebook Dark Mode has disappeared without warning from iOS and Android as users online complain that the unbearable lightness of Facebook normal mode is more than they can bear.

Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhLMay 24, 2021 See more

Did anybody else on Android have Dark Mode just disappear on Facebook? I just opened my Facebook app and got blinded by the white layout, went into settings and Dark Mode seems to have disappeared in the Facebook App settings.. #Facebook #darkmode #AndroidMay 26, 2021 See more

Hi I wanted to stay on Facebook but my dark mode died and I don't wanna go blind 😕May 26, 2021 See more

According to some users, after an update several accessibility options seemed to be missing, including Dark Mode. We were running version 319.0.0.38.119 (292363515) on iOS, which according to the Apple App store, was last updated six days ago, and we had no issue with our Dark Mode.

We can confirm though that the problem seems to be plaguing version 320.0.0.36.122 (293873823). We downloaded the new iOS version on several iPhones and were able to replicate the issue.

(Image credit: Future)

What happened to Facebook Dark Mode setting?

A Facebook company spokesperson has acknowledged the issue in a statement to TechRadar: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing certain features on Facebook's Android app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." That doesn't say anything about the iOS app, but fortunately there at least appears to be a way to get it back on iPhones and iPads.

This story is developing...