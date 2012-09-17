Sony Liverpool Studio hints at revival with cryptic tweet

It prompted great sadness when Sony announced it would be ceasing operations at its iconic Liverpool Studio, but it seems the team may be back from the dead.

The developers behind the WipEout 2048 game, a racing sim for the PS Vita, used the title's Twitter account and the Sony Liverpool

Facebook page

accounts to send a message: "WE. ARE. ALIVE."

Alongside the cryptic words, was a piece of concept art for what could be a sequel to the game.

Could this mean Sony will not be closing down the studio it acquired back in 1993 when it was named Psygnosis?

Sony has yet to comment on the messages.

Very proud

When it pulled down the shutters on the studio last month, Sony said Liverpool operations would continue, but gaming development would cease.

"Liverpool Studio has been an important part of SCE Worldwide Studios since the outset of PlayStation, and have contributed greatly to PlayStation over the years. Everyone connected with Liverpool Studio, past and present, can be very proud of their achievements.

"However, it was felt that by focusing our investment plans on other Studios that are currently working on exciting new projects, we would be in a stronger position to offer the best possible content for our consumers."

Via: Huffington Post