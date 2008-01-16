HP's new entertainment PC has HD combo drive

HP today announced two new consumer desktop PCs in its Pavilion series. The flagship HP Pavilion Elite m9100 desktop computer features a combo HD DVD/Blu-ray player. The machine is powered by either the latest Intel Core 2 Quad processors or the new AMD Quad-Core processor line if you're that way inclined.

There's also Nvidia's GeForce GF8800GT graphics card with 512MB of memory and your choice of either an HD DVD drive, or a combination HD DVD/Blu-ray player.

You can add up to two hard disc drives, plus the built-in HP Personal Media Drive and HP Pocket Media Drive bays allow you to easily transfer your files from the respective drives, each of which can store up to 750GB and 160GB. A remote control, wireless mouse and keyboard, and built-in Wi-Fi are also included.



A third the size of a PC

The next addition is the HP Pavilion Slimline s3300 desktop PC, which is 'small in size but big on features'. The Slimline is less than a third of a traditional PC tower, and features the latest Nvidia graphics processing units built directly onto the motherboard. You can also add an additional graphics card for better gaming.

The Pocket Media Drive bay offers additional storage capability, while there's also a 15-in-1 card reader for transferring files from any memory card.

The HP Pavilion Slimline s3300 comes in a number of bundle options. It can be purchased with a choice of monitors, including the HP w2007v 20-inch LCD monitor, the HP w1907s 19-inch LCD monitor, or the HP w1907s 19-inch LCD monitor plus an HP f4180 printer.



Massive storage

The machines feature up to 4GB of memory and up to 1.5TB of hard drive capacity, which should be more than enough for most needs.

The HP Pavilion Elite m9100 PC will be available in February priced from £947, while the HP Pavilion Slimline s3300 PC starts at £479, depending on the various bundle options.