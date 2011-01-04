Asus and Kinect designers offer PC motion controller

Asus teams up with Kinect designers to offer motion control for PC

Taiwanese computer manufacturer Asus has announced plans to release a motion-controller for PC, designed by PrimeSense – the company that developed the Kinect control tech for Microsoft's Xbox 360.

PrimeSense has partnered with Eee PC makers Asus, with the PC specialist also promising an online store to sell games and apps that will be compatible with the controller.

Focus on multimedia over gaming

Asus is calling the controller the "WAVI Xtion," with the focus more on multimedia control via movement, as opposed to a heavy focus on gaming as is the case with Kinect.

"PrimeSense, the leader in sensing and recognition technologies, and Asus, a leading enterprise in the new digital era, announced today that PrimeSense Immersive Natural Interaction solutions will be embedded in WAVI Xtion, a next generation user interface device developed by ASUS to extend PC usage to the living room," reads the launch press release.

"The WAVI Xtion media center for the PC leverages ultra-wide band wireless link and PrimeSense 3D sensing solution to provide controller-free interaction experiences in the living room. Users can browse multimedia content, access the Internet and social networks, and enjoy full body interaction in a more user-friendly and natural living room experience."

Asus hopes that third party developers will create apps to sell online at the "Xtion Online Store."

The news of Asus' new PC motion controller follows a slew of stories about Kinect hacks, with enterprising bedroom hackers making use of Kinect's motion tech in some interesting 'unofficial' ways.

Asus hopes to release the Wavi Xtion in February of this year. Expect more when we get a hands on with the tech at the PrimeSense and Asus booths at CES this week.

Via Press Release (businesswire.com)