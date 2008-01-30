Trending

Honda creates 3D CPU to power super robots

Stacking processor components increases speed twofold

Boring old flat CPUs are set to make way for faster 3D versions

We've heard only a little before about the three-dimensional computer processors that promise to be the way ahead to an even faster future, so it's encouraging to see that Honda has joined IBM in creating a

working 3D chip

Whereas IBM's CPU is intended for future computers, Honda's breakthrough is going to power Asimo, the company's attention-seeking humanoid robot.

Well connected

The Japanese company's research arm has stacked three different chips together to create one 3D prototype that consists of a processing core, a signal converter and a chunk of memory.

Moreover, it has solved the problem of connecting them by using a set of spikes on the bottom chip that pierces all three parts and connects them electrically.

The new breed of processor works about twice as fast as normal so-called 2D chips and has the added benefit of consuming a third less power because of the proximity of components eliminating the need for much of the wiring. There's still no word on a commercial 3D chip being released, however.

