Waiting for the Apple Car? Tim Cook has bad news for you

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a choice analogy to share during the company's annual shareholders meeting today regarding the ever-elusive Apple Car. But most intriguing of all, he didn't rule it out completely.

"Do you remember when you were a kid, and [it's] Christmas Eve?" said Cook, according to Business Insider. "It was so exciting - you weren't sure what was going to be downstairs? Well, it's going to be Christmas Eve for a while."

While dreams of hitting the road Apple-style seem dashed for now, Cook's lack of total denial is the closest we've gotten to confirmation that such a machine might exist.

After all, what's the point of bringing up Christmas Eve if there's no Christmas soon after? It appears that the company does have something in the works, but would rather not spoil what's under the tree until it's ready to unwrap.

The Apple Car, though decidedly unofficial, has become sort of open secret over the last few years. Apple has gone so far as buying car-centric domain names, and multiple rumors point to the company dipping its toe into the automotive pool.

However, from what murmurings we have to go on, Apple may bring out its first car no sooner than 2020, meaning that Christmas will certainly be coming late, should the rumors ring true.