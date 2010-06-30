iPhone 4 problem admitted in leaked memo

A leaked memo which highlights what AppleCare reps have to say to customers who complain of reception problems with their iPhone 4 has turned up on the internet with an admission that there is a problem with the iPhone 4 but one that affects all phones.

In the memo, which has been posted online by BoyGenius, the following statement reads: "Gripping almost any mobile phone in certain places will reduce its reception.

"This is true of the iPhone 4, the iPhone 3GS, and many other phones we have tested. It is a fact of life in the wireless world."

Bumper to bumper

The statement also informs staff on how to deal with customers complaints, instructing them not to make a promise of "free bumpers", even though one of the methods listed to improve the phone's reception is the use of a bumper.

"If you are experiencing this on your iPhone 4, avoid covering the black strip in the lower-left corner of the metal band," the memo reads, continuing with: "The use of a case or Bumper that is made out of rubber or plastic may improve wireless performance by keeping your hand from directly covering these areas."

Interestingly, in the memo there is no mention of a software update to fix this issue, which may mean that the problem is hardware based.

Via BoyGenius