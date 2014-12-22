Lamborghini president spies SUV in company's future

Are you in the market for a luxury SUV, but find the Porsche Cayenne an insufficient expression of your opulence? Well Lamborghini may have the answer to your enviable problem.

Stephan Winkelmann, the iconic supercar manufacturer's president, has said an SUV would be "a strong fit with the brand" and that such a vehicle would provide "the perfect complement to our super sports cars."

While Lamborghini showcased a hybrid-powered five-door Urus SUV concept back in 2012, there has never been confirmation that such a model might enter production.

Three's company

While Lamborghini currently produces just two model lines – the V10-powered Huracan and V12-powered Aventador – Winkelmann has left the door open for a third line to join them, saying: "The Urus is a very concrete idea for the future of Lamborghini – as a third model line and as the perfect complement to our super sports cars."

Were it to enter production, the 440kW-plus twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 plug-in petrol-electric hybrid would be required to meet the company's notoriously high standards, with Winkelmann explaining that "Every new Lamborghini has to fit to the brand."

So if you have a spare half a mil to spend on your next SUV, you might want to wait and see what the Italians have in store.