Great Scott! DeLoreans are making a comeback

For the first time in nearly 35 years, the iconic DeLorean is making a comeback to the (near) future.

Made famous for its stainless steel construction and time-traveling properties thanks to Back to the Future, the DeLorean DMC-12 is receiving its first new production run since the early 80s'.

Starting next year, an estimated 300 new DMC-12s will be created in DeLorean Motor Company's own facility in Humble, Texas.

The production was legally permitted thanks to a 2015 bill that significantly helped smaller car manufacturers put out vehicles, provided it's done in a limited quantity.

"It is a game-changer for us," said DeLorean chief Stephen Wynne, who has sold refurbished DMC-12s to passionate auto and pop culture fans for 20 years.

Wynne promises that while the engine will be overhauled to meet contemporary legal standards, the classic wing-style doors and brushed metal body will remain unaltered.

While cleaned-up antique DeLoreans at his shop can fetch a price upwards of $55,000, (about £39,000, AU$78,000), Wynne estimates that a brand-new one from such a limited run could command a price tag of $100,000 (about £70,000, AU$142,000) depending on the engine used in the final product.

For that price, you might want to start wishing for a sports almanac.

Top image credit: Oto Godfrey and Justin Morton (Wikipedia)