Canelo vs Jacobs live stream: how to watch tonight's fight online from anywhere

Ding ding! We're ready to go for a MASSIVE middleweight matchup between Saul Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs to see who will be the unified middleweight champion of the world. It's Canelo against the Golden Child and we're here to tell you how to get a Canelo Alvarez vs Jacobs live stream, no matter where on Earth you are.

Alvarez vs Jacobs - where and when The Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs fight will take place tonight (Saturday, May 4) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas! The undercard is now well underway and the main event is set to start at somewhere around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT (so 4.30am BST and 2.30pm AET on Sunday).

At the risk of making a massive understatement, this is a fight worth getting excited about. It sees 28-year-old Mexican Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) make a return to the middleweight division after heading up a class to defeat Rocky Fielding for his super middleweight WBA crown. Alvarez - clearly one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighter - currently stands to lose his WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

Daniel Jacobs, 32, (35-2, 29 KOs), of New York City, is putting his IBF title belt on the line. But despite being the American in the ring, he may still find that the Vegas crowd gets behind the awesome Canelo.

Read on to find out how to live stream the Alvarez vs Jacobs fight from absolutely anywhere.

Live stream the Alvarez vs Jacobs fight from outside your country

In the US, UK or Canada tonight? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

Short for Virtual Private Networking, it's an ideal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. (i.e. one that's actually showing the boxing). They're are also really handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns and no less impressive for it.

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and super secure.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs: US live stream

Streaming service DAZN has added yet another event to its ever growing roster with the Alvarez vs Jacobs fight. This time the main fight should start at 11.30pm ET, 8.30pm PT. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to DAZN at its website. A contract will set you back $19.99 per month and the channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' - that's where a $99 one-year contract looks like far better value. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch a Canelo Alvarez vs Jacobs live stream in Canada

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Alvarez vs Jacobs in Canada, too. But unlike South of the border, Canadians are also offered the one month free trial. Subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch the Alvarez vs Jacobs fight: UK stream

If you're a Sky Sports customer, you can watch all the action from Las Vegas with the main fight at around 4.30am BST via Sky Sport Main Event and Sky Sports Action. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can watch the fight by purchasing a one-off Sky Sports pass with NOW TV, costing £8.99 per day, £14.99 a week, or £33.99 a month depending on how much Sky Sports you wish to take in outside of Sunday morning's boxing. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to watch the Alvarez vs Jacobs fight: Australia stream