Black Shark 3 specs and variants detailed ahead of launch

Following a season of underwhelming launches, Black Shark is ready to punch back with its next flagship, the Black Shark 3 series. Ahead of their unveiling, the company took to Weibo to talk about the Pro variant and also confirmed a few key specifications.

Lei Jun, the group’s CEO, confirmed the existence of the Black Shark 3 Pro as a bigger and beefier sibling. Soon after, they detailed the critical differences between the two variants.

Black Shark 3 Pro vs Black Shark 3

The most significant apparent difference comes with the display. While both of them will move to a 90Hz display, the Black Shark 3 Pro will sport a 7.1-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, while the Black Shark 3 will have a “smaller” 6.7-inch panel with FHD+ resolution. The aspect ratio will 20:9 for the smaller variant and 19.5:9 for the Pro variant.

They are also talking about the display’s color accuracy, with a Delta E of less than one and a JNCD (Just noticeable color difference) of 0.55. DC dimming, HDR10+, TruView Colour temperature adjustment along with a dedicated MEMC 2.0 display chip for extrapolating low frame rate content to 90Hz.

With a change in the physical dimensions of the device, the Black Shark 3 Pro will house a bigger 5,000mAh, compared to the 4,720mAh pack on the Black Shark 3. Both will also support 65W wired charging. It will implement a dual-cell battery for faster charging.

Alleged Black Shark 3 camera (Image credit: Weibo)

The Black Shark 3 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. There will be a triple camera setup on the rear. Some teasers were posted on Weibo which talked about weird gaming-centric features such as voice-controlled gaming. There will be two physical shoulder buttons for gaming too.

The Black Shark 3 series will launch in China on March 3. It will be one of the first gaming smartphones of the year, but will soon be joined by offerings from Red Magic and Asus ROG.