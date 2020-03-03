Vivo Nex 3S 5G is set to launch in China on March 10

Vivo will take wraps off of its latest flagship smartphone, the Vivo Nex 3S 5G, on March 10 in China. The company took Weibo to share a teaser of the phone in question. The Nex 3S 5G succeeds the Nex 3 from last year with a nearly bezel-less screen and flagship performance.

To recap, the Nex 3 features a waterfall display that rounds up alongside the edges and is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chip with 64MP triple cameras on the back, including support for 44W fast charging. It's likely the Nex 3S will be an extension of these features as has been hinted by a recent leak.

According to a TENAA listing, Vivo Nex 3S 5G is expected to feature a 6.89-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ (2256 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The display is expected to wrap around the edges, as seen on the Nex 3.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support and is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options to choose from.

Interestingly, the listing hints at the presence of three cameras, a primary 64MP sensor with a 13MP telephoto lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It could be the same setup as we've previously seen on the Nex 3. There's a 16MP front-facing camera as well, which could be housed in a pop-up mechanism on top.

The Nex 3S 5G can also be offered in different colors, as has been stated in the listing that mentions a Gold color option as well.