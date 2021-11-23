Black Friday in Australia has come early – here are our 10 favourite deals so far

Officially Black Friday is on November 26 this year, but there are lots of Aussie retailers who aren't waiting to help savvy shoppers save. Amazon Australia kicked off its Black Friday sale on Monday, November 22, while retailers like The Good Guys have been offering early deals since November 18.

Even Dyson has jumped the gun, offering some pretty decent savings on some of its top cordless vacuum cleaners. Bose also has some offers on its site, listed as a Christmas sale, but clearly a sneak peek at what we can expect when the clock ticks over to November 26.

Then there's offers on the Google Store in Australia where you can grab a smart speaker or smart display for less, or you can update your laptop with a new one from Dell for a lot less.

Long story short, there are a staggering number of great offers already and TechRadar's Aussie deals team has been on hand, monitoring them all and listing all the best Black Friday deals in one place. But here are our picks of the 10 best early Black Friday deals so far.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB or 256GB) | Get AU$100 credit on Amazon Get AU$100 credit Oculus Quest 2 (128GB or 256GB) | Get AU$100 credit on Amazon There's no discount here but Amazon's Black Friday special offer is one of the best we've seen on the popular VR headset, getting you AU$100 credit when you buy either the 128GB (AU$479) or 256GB (AU$639) model. Purchase a unit before 11:59pm AEDT on November 29 and your Amazon account will be credited with AU$100, which you can use to buy most items listed as "sold by Amazon AU", although some exclusions apply, like ebooks and other digital purchases.

Fitbit Sense Lowest price Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$298 on Amazon (save AU$151) This is the lowest price we can remember seeing on the Fitbit Sense yet. What makes the Sense standout is its emphasis on mental wellbeing, with mindfulness and meditation tools as well as physical workout tracking. Amazon now has it for AU$298 in black and soft gold, while the grey variant is a dollar more at AU$299.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | MediaTek 60T / 4GB RAM / 128GB HDD | Best price Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | MediaTek 60T / 4GB RAM / 128GB HDD | AU$499 AU$277 on Amazon (save AU$222) A whopping 44% discount on Amazon makes this an absolute steal. There aren't too many Chromebooks officially available in Australia, but this is one of them and it's the best price we can remember seeing. So if you or your child needs a no-frills laptop, this 10-inch 2-in-1 is ideal (as the name suggests).

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 AU$1,999.20 on eBay (save AU$499.80) This is Dell’s premium XPS 13 in a 2-in-1 form factor. it comes with Intel’s 11th-gen i7 chip inside, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s also got a 13.4-inch UHD+ touchscreen display, so images will look crystal clear. Get it for 20% off the marked price on Dell’s eBay store with the code PLSDELL.

LG 75-inch C1 OLED 4K TV | LG 75-inch C1 OLED 4K TV | AU$6,995 AU$4,995 on The Good Guys (save AU$2,000) Looking for a monster-sized deal on an equally monstrous telly? The 75-inch version of LG's flagship C1 OLED TV has been discounted by a mammoth AU$2,000 (yes, you read that correctly) at The Good Guys ahead of Black Friday, bringing the price down from AU$6,995 to just AU$4,995, which is a pretty great deal for this top-of-the-line model.

Apple AirPods Pro | Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$339 on Amazon (save AU$60) We weren't expecting this, but you can already snag a nice AU$60 discount on Apple's recently-refreshed AirPods Pro. We saw deals on the original model occasionally drop to under AU$300, but given how new this 2021 model is, we wouldn't expect the price to drop significantly lower this year. In other words, this a decent early Black Friday discount.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$70) It's taken Amazon three years to give us a brand-new Kindle and the 2021 edition of the Paperwhite is bigger and better than its predecessor. This is also its first ever discount since being announced in September this year, making AU$169 its lowest price yet. And that makes this 6.8-inch newly minted Paperwhite fantastic value – 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery makes it all worthwhile.

Nikon Z fc + Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 Nikon Z fc + Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 | AU$1,899 AU$1,599 on Amazon (save AU$300) It's another 2021 product that we weren't quite expecting a discount on, but Amazon was offering 6% off in the lead up to its big sale. Now, that offer has increased to a very tempting 16% for the single-lens kit with the 28mm prime included. This camera is one of our favourites of the year, and offers retro-chic good looks in different colours but modern top-notch performance.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean | Dyson Outsize Total Clean | AU$1,299 AU$995 at Dyson (save AU$304) The Dyson Outsize Absolute has a 60-minute run time, a larger head that can cover 25% more floor than the standard V15, and a bin that's 150% bigger too. With its Fluffy cleaner head it's able to capture more dust than ever – and with AU$304 off the price to boot, this is a Black Friday deal to grab while you can.

SanDisk and Western Digital storage | up to 60% off on Amazon SanDisk and Western Digital storage | up to 60% off on Amazon From SD cards to portable SSDs and external hard drives, Amazon has a heap of storage devices from Western Digital and SanDisk on sale, with up to 60% off. That includes the likes of this 2TB WD My Passport external hard drive for just AU$89 (24% off) and 26% off this speedy SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD. A huge variety of microSD cards are also seeing steep discounts, with 128GB from AU$16. So whether you need an external backup device or something for your phone, camera or Nintendo Switch, this is your chance to save.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our dedicated Black Friday deals page where we're round up the best offers currently available.