Amazon Prime Day 2019: all the best tech deals in Australia

UPDATE 17/07: Prime Day 2019 is officially over and the flow of offers has come to an end – yes, even from the US – for another year. If you’re still on the hunt for great Aussie tech deals, may we humbly point you towards our dedicated tech deals page, which we update three times weekly with the latest and greatest bargains.

And if you didn’t find what you were after on Prime Day don’t despair: Black Friday will be here before you know it with savings aplenty – and not just from Amazon. So keep an eye open for more updates as we inch ever closer to the November sale period.

Global Store deals from Amazon US Prime Day

Polaroid Zip mobile printer | $123 (was $142.50; save $19.50) It might not seem like much of a saving, but this little printer costs $199 at major retailers in Australia. So if you get a pocketable printer that lets you print photos straight from your mobile for just $123, it's a good buy. Especially since it uses ink-free Zink technology. This offer ends at about 3pm AEST.View Deal

Plantronics BackBeat FIT 350 | $81 (was $101, save $20) Here's another Amazon US deal on a well-regarded pair of wireless in-ear headphones. We've not tested this particular set at TechRadar, but we've covered a number of other BackBeat in-ears, and most have earned high marks. The FIT line are specifically geared towards exercise, so they're designed to withstand the greater wear-and-tear that generally comes with that. Note that only the black colour is on sale as part of this promo – the blue and grey options are still $120+ each. Note that this is a Lightning Deal, so it ends at 3pm AEST sharp.View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | $216 (was $270; save $54) Judged on a gigs-for-bucks basis, speedy external SSD storage doesn't come much cheaper than this. Amazon was already selling this 1TB USB solid-state drive for the cheapest price in Australia at $270, and an extra $54 off that for Prime Day makes it about $85 cheaper than at most online Aussie shops, where it usually sells for $299. If you need a robust USB drive that can transfer files in a flash (or that you can edit video directly from), this is a great pick.View Deal

Oculus Go (32GB) | $251 (was $312; save $64) Oculus's standalone Go VR headset is completely wireless and doesn't require a gaming PC to power, and this 32GB version is currently discounted by Amazon US down to $251. Amazon Australia did have this a bit cheaper on Monday, when it was $239, but if you missed that deal this one's still nearly $50 off the regular Aussie price of $299. There's no indication of when this deal ends, but it'll definitely be gone by 5pm today (Wednesday, July 17) which is when Prime Day officially ends in the US.View Deal

The best Amazon Prime Day deals

It's Day 3 of the 2019 edition of Prime Day. While most of the offers from the Australian storefront have ended, there's still some excellent bargains still to be found on the Global Store section of site, which lists deals still live in the US.

We've had a dig through and listed all the best tech bargains right here, making it easy for you to find the deepest discounts on gizmos and gadgets.

Also of note is that there are some offers on Amazon's other services, namely Audible, Kindle Unlimited and Music Unlimited. You'll find them in the 'Amazon services' section below.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime in Australia

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite | $288 pre-order (was $298; save $10) This isn't much of a saving, but if you pre-order the smaller, lighter version of the original Switch, then Amazon will shave off $10 from the asking price. This offer is available on all three colour flavours of the Switch Lite, namely the grey, the turquoise and the yellow options.View Deal

Laptops and 2-in-1s

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 | Celeron N4000 / 4GB / 64GB | $484 (was $555.80; save $71.80) It may not have the most powerful spec sheet, but this 14-inch convertible ships with a Full HD Nano Edge touch display that will be great for home use for easy tasks. You'll get one year free access the Office 365 suite and save yourself a little dosh in the bargain.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 | AMD A4 / 4GB / 16GB | $243 (was $339; save $96) Chromebooks are known to offer decent value for money and you can now get an 11-incher from Acer for under $250. This Chromebook offers only 16GB of flash storage, but there's just enough power under the hood for basic tasks.View Deal

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - Prism Black (US version) 128GB | $1,134.72 (listing was $1,561; save $426.28) UPDATE: This item is currently out of stock, but if you order before 5pm AEST July 17, you can still get the price advantage but will have to wait till September for it to ship. Shipping out of the US, this Prime Day deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in Prism Black (128GB) brings the cost of the phone down drastically. Priced at $1,134.72, a saving of $426.28 from the converted US price, there are some things to be aware of before making the decision to purchase this phone: It has a US warranty, meaning if it does need repair at some point, you may have to send it overseas if you want it covered under warranty, so you might want to invest in a good case, too...View Deal

Personal audio

Sony WF-1000X | $249 (was $289; save $40) These true wireless 'buds not only feature digital noise cancelling but also boast adaptive sound controls. With an asking price of $399 by Sony, these are premium, but Amazon has the gold set listed for just $249. That's $40 less than the listed price, and $150 shaved off the actual RRP.View Deal

PC peripherals & storage

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSD | $71.45 (was $99.36; save $27.91) Need extra storage for smartphone, tablet or handheld games console? This amazing microSD storage deal offers a staggering 400GB Ultra microSDXC and microSDHC UHS-I Card (with adapter) for only $71.45 – that's a saving of $27.91 from the regular price! These deals tend to sell out quickly, so get it while you still can!View Deal

Toshiba X300 Desktop 3.5 Inch 12TB | $476.40 (was $597.08; save $120.68) Get an absolutely massive amount of internal storage space with this deal on the 12TB model of Toshiba's X300 Desktop 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200rpm Internal Hard Drive. View Deal

Toshiba X300 Desktop 3.5 Inch 8TB | $244.76 (was $323.70; save $78.94) Slightly less internal storage space, but still a massive amount with this deal on the 8TB model of Toshiba's X300 Desktop 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 7200rpm Internal Hard Drive. View Deal

G-Technology G-Drive portable SSD (1TB) | $253.26 (was $310.13; save $56.87) It may not seem like much, but a 1TB portable SSD that's just over $250 is not a bad bargain at all. It's faster and more reliable than traditional external hard drives, keeping your precious files backed up safe and sound for longer. Note that this ships from the US and Amazon has taken it off the Prime-eligible listing, meaning you will be charged for shipping. However, considering it's listed as $453 on the AU storefront, it's still a good bargain.View Deal

WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive 10TB |$258.54 (was $317.11; save $58.57) Western Digital's Elements line of external hard drives a good, solid, basic performers – they don't do anything trendy, but they do offer dependable storage at a nice price. And when it comes to space, this one's impressive, offering a massive 10TB in a fairly discrete sized. Better yet, it's deeply discounted down to a tiny $258.54 – over $140 off the price you'll find it at most other Australian retailers. [Note that this product ships from Amazon US.]View Deal

Smart home

Tile Mate Pro (4 pack) | $107.78 (was $127.84; save $20) It's not easy to find a 4-pack of the Tile Mate Pro Bluetooth tracker in Australia. In fact, a 2-pack retails for about $100. So for just another $8 more you get four instead – two black and two white – making this a pretty good bargain coming in from the US side of things.View Deal

Cameras

Polaroid Snap Touch instant camera | $190 (was $271.55; save $81.55) Instant cameras are making a comeback and Polaroid, the original makers, have some fun snappers to play with. The Snap Touch retails for $299 at major camera stores but it's cheaper on Amazon's Global Store. But buy it now and an additional 30% discount will be deducted at checkout, bringing the price down to a sweet low of just $190.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Fenix 5X (Sapphire/Slate Grey) | $648.41 (was $999; save $350.59) This is one heck of a deal if you're after one of the most premium and advanced multi-sport GPS watches available on the market. The Fenix 5X costs just under a grand usually but this offer from the US sees over $350 shaved off that price, bringing the price down to a more affordable $648.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235 (Frost Blue/Black) | $283.67 (was $397; save $113.33) It's one of the more popular Garmin GPS trackers available, thanks to its affordability and feature list. With up to 9 hours of battery, a large screen and a decent discount coming to us from the US, this is a pretty good bargain.View Deal

Fitbit Versa (Charcoal/Silver) | $194.45 ( was $299; save $104.55) This is the cheapest price you're going to get on Fitbit's affordable Apple Watch-esque smartwatch. It's a great bargain that comes with both the small and the large bands, so it's good for everyone, especially since it lets you save almost $105 on the Aussie RRP. Note that this product ships from the US.View Deal

Amazon services

Audible | 3 months free trial, then $16.45/m Listen to your favourite stories via the Audible app or via the Amazon Kindle Oasis if you have one. With narrations from great performers, the books you love with come alive. Normally there’s a 30-day free trial period, but for Prime members who sign up between July 1 and July 31, Amazon Australia has extended the free trial to three months.View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | 3 months free, then $13.99/m For avid readers there’s nothing better than Kindle Unlimited. Read to your heart’s content without having to burn a hole in your pocket each time you buy a new book. You’ll even get access to Audible narrations of the books you purchase, all for just $14 a month. And for the month of July only, existing Prime members who sign up for the service for the first time will get a three-month long free trial instead of the usual 30 days.View Deal

Image credit: Amazon

Prime Day in 2019: What you need to know

To make the most of Prime Day you’ll need to get yourself an Amazon Prime membership which, in Australia, will set you back just $6.99 a month or $59 a year.

Signing up for Prime means you’ll have free access to Amazon’s streaming services, including Prime Video, Prime Music and Twitch. Members also get free access to Prime Reading and Prime Photos for all their ebook and storage needs.

Most importantly, a Prime membership gets you free shipping on domestic purchases, no matter the price of the product, and free delivery for international goods costing over $49 bought from the global section of Amazon’s Aussie storefront.

Prime members are also eligible for fast shipping. That's two-day delivery on pretty much anything you buy. However, this Prime Day, Amazon is also offering free expedited delivery on international purchases made on Prime-eligible items on the Global Store. This offer is valid until July 21 and will see your international purchases arrive in about a week, rather than the usual 9-10 days.

Another incentive to sign up for Amazon Prime would be a $10 credit being offered to members who have never streamed anything on Prime Video. Stream your first movie or TV show and you get $10 to spend on any item being sold and shipped by Amazon AU.

And while most other markets around the world will have only 48 hours to shop this Prime Day, Aussies have a massive advantage. Not only do we get to kick off Prime Day early, thanks to being ahead of everyone else, we also get to enjoy deals from the US as well. That means Prime Day won't end at midnight on July 16, but will continue on till it clocks off on the Pacific Coast in the US. That means we get a total of 65 whopping hours to carry on shopping!

How did Amazon perform on its first Australian Prime Day?

According to statistics from Hitwise, Amazon got over over 3.2 million visits (on both the US and Australian sites) on Prime Day 2018, with Aussies preferring the US storefront despite a ban on shopping from overseas sites after new GST laws were passed. That ban, however, has been lifted, which could be good news for Australian shoppers this year.

Data from Hitwise shows that Aussie shoppers searched for mobile phones and game consoles the most in the lead up to Prime Day 2018, with Amazon’s own Echo and Kindle products amongst the 10 most viewed items on Prime Day itself.

The high volume of visits resulted in a nice number of sales for the e-commerce giant with a conversion rate of 7.77%, the highest rate that any top Australian retailer has reached.

Prime Day 2018 earned Amazon a whopping US$1 billion in sales.

Prime Day 2018: the best-sellers from last year

Prime Day 2018 saw Amazon sell over 100 million products around the world and over one million smart home devices – not just Amazon ones but Philips Hue lights, Hive thermostats and various manufacturers’ smart plugs. It was the biggest day ever for Echo devices, Fire tablets for kids, Kindle e-readers and Fire TV products.

A lot of the products that went on sale globally aren’t available on the Australian storefront. According to Finder.com.au, Amazon Australia only had about a tenth of the deals offered to US customers and significantly fewer than those available to Canadian and UK members. Where the US typically offered 2,800 deals at any given time, the Australian version only had 340. On the upside, discounts were more generous.

That said, Amazon is still relatively new in Australia, so we can hope it does better this year. And despite the low volume of deals available Down Under, Amazon did sell a whole load of gaming consoles, particularly the Nintendo Switch.

The latest console from Nintendo had over 71,500 page views, followed by Sony’s PS4 Pro at over 31,000 views, according to Hitwise. In fact, the Lightning Deal on the Nintendo Switch was offered twice and both times saw the console sell out within seconds of the deal going live.

Best deals from Prime Day 2018

While the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 Pro were last year’s bestsellers, some of the discounts on other tech products were also rather significant.

For example, the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle was on sale for just $199, down from its usual $398 listed price. Bose’s very popular and excellent QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones dropped down to a low of $329 a set, although it was even cheaper over the Black Friday sale period in 2018.

Amazon’s own Echo devices saw significant price drops, with the original Amazon Echo smart speaker selling for just $109 over the Prime Day sale, while the Echo Dot dropped down to just $39 a pop. Even the basic Kindle ereader saw a great discount of $30, bringing the price down to a very affordable $79.

Image credit: Nintendo

What does Prime Day mean for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Amazon has historically prioritised Prime Day over Black Friday – according to Digitalcommerce360.com, 67% of the 2018 Prime Day deals available overseas were lower than comparable deals on the preceding Black Friday.

In Australia, though, we saw some prices drop lower during the Black Friday sale period as compared to our first ever Prime Day. Perhaps Amazon was testing the waters, and we fully expect the company to outdo itself during both sales in 2019. But Prime Day is more important to the firm, and we’d expect its discounts to be deeper this year, especially on its own devices.

Prime Day: why does it matter more to Amazon?

There are some crucial differences between Prime Day and Black Friday. The first is that Prime Day is Amazon’s own day. It’s right there in the name which, of course, refers to Amazon’s Prime membership program and associated services. Amazon doesn’t own Black Friday, and that means ultimately it’s just another retailer shouting for attention – a massive retailer with a really loud voice. Black Friday is a sales event for the entire retail sector. With Prime Day as its own take on November sale period, it makes it much harder for rivals to muscle in on something that Amazon has effectively created from thin air.

The second and more important difference is that Black Friday doesn’t create new spending. It just moves it slightly. As we’ve discovered in recent years, the money people spend over the Black Friday period is money they were probably going to spend anyway: all Black Friday really does is concentrates pre-Christmas shopping in the last week of November.

Prime Day spending is different in two ways. First of all, people aren’t spending the money they’d already planned to spend on Christmas presents. And secondly, they’re buying mainly for themselves, not for others.

There’s another key benefit for Amazon. Its global bestsellers on Prime Day weren’t just Amazon devices; they were Amazon devices that connect to Amazon services. Fire TVs, Kindle Fires, Echo devices, Alexa remotes. Each one of them connecting to Amazon Prime, and each one of them requiring a Prime membership to buy in the first place. So when Black Friday rolls around, Amazon will have a whole bunch of Prime members for whom shopping on Prime is the default, and who might want to enhance their Amazon-powered smart homes with Amazon-branded Black Friday deals.

Prime Day means that for Amazon, Christmas now comes twice a year.

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless ANC headphones | $309.99 (was $385; save $75.01) Considered the first truly great pair of wireless ANC headphones, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II cans still sound fantastic despite being a few years old now. With this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal, you can pick these Bluetooth headphones up in either Black or Silver for only $309.99 – that's a saving of $75! But you better hurry, because the deal will end at 2pm today!View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) wireless ANC headphones | $309.99 (was $385; save $75.01) Considered the first truly great pair of wireless ANC headphones, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II cans still sound fantastic despite being a few years old now. With this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal, you can pick these Bluetooth headphones up in either Black or Silver for only $309.99 – that's a saving of $75! But you better hurry, because the deal will end at 2pm today!View Deal