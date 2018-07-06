The best Bluetooth earbuds: the 10 best wireless earbuds available today

What if we told you that it’s possible to live in a world where you can listen to all of your favorite music while moving around without annoying cables getting in your way? Well, thanks to the best Bluetooth earbuds, that dream is now a reality.

Offering wireless connectivity to all of your mobile devices these earbuds and earphones cut the cord - well, at least the one to your mobile phone or tablet. That makes them slightly different than the true wireless models that are taking the audio industry by storm, but still compatible with phones that don't have a 3.5mm jack.

Of course, wireless connectivity isn't the only innovation wireless headphones bring to the table: You'll find noise-cancellation in some of our top picks, as well as extended battery lives, Hi-Res Audio support and, soon, a dedicated assistant - though, that's coming sometime down the road.

For now, however, what you'll find listed below are the best wireless headphones we've tested. They don't need to connect directly to any of your devices, and we think their sound-to-performance ratios are simply unmatched anywhere.

1. Optoma NuForce BE6i

Sporty headphones that are great for casual listeners too

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 18 grams | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 10mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 95dB +/-3dB | Impedance: 20 Ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 98 feet | NFC: No

Comfortable fit

Amazing value

Cheap remote

light on features

Continuing the trend that the original NuForce BE6 started, the Optoma Nuforce BE6i are a minor update to an already great pair of earbuds and remain one of our favorite in-ear wireless headphones for the price. Offering good sound, build quality and battery life in its segment if you're looking for a pair of wireless in-ear headphones that can survive a strenuous work out, the these should be on the top of your list of headphones to try.

Read the full review: Optoma NuForce BE6i

2. Optoma NuForce BE Sport3

One of the best wireless earphones you can buy

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 18 grams | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 10mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 102dB +/-3dB at 1kHz | Impedance: 16 Ohms | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: 10m (30ft.) | NFC: No

Great sound

Great battery life

Tons of accessories

Cheap remote

NuForce have really crafted something special here with the BE Sport3 earbuds. They're an unbelievable value for a pair of wireless earbuds that sound great, last all day, have an extremely durable build and sublime noise isolation. They might not be the most dynamic or solid headphones, but NuForce shows us that the future of wireless earbuds is a bright one.

Read the full review: Optoma NuForce BE Sport3

3. Jaybird X3

Sporty headphones that are great for casual listeners too

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 18 grams | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 95dB +/-3dB | Impedance: 16 Ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Amazing value

Above average battery life

A bit expensive

The Jaybird X3 are a great improvement over an already excellent pair of in-ear headphones with the X2's.

We liked their slimmer profile, a battery life boost is always welcome, and the new MySound app allows you to find a sound profile that's perfect for you.

We'd prefer to have a universal USB charger rather than a proprietary charging dock, but this is a minor complaint for a pair of headphones that otherwise tick all the boxes.

Read the full review: Jaybird X3

4. Beats X

Good-sounding wireless earbuds that can charge in five minutes

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Balanced sound signature

Quick Charge feature

Relatively expensive

Lacking in clarity

There will always be those who are ready to complain about the sound performance of Beats headphones, but the inclusion of Apple's proprietary W1 chip has been a boon for the strength of their wireless connectivity.

The Beats X hence make up for their slightly bassy sound with a rock solid connection and a pairing process that, on iOS devices at least, is as painless as it's possible to be.

Functionally that makes these wireless earbuds a joy to use, just don't expect the most detailed or broad soundstage. If you’re shopping for a no-fuss pair of earbuds that charge in 5 minutes and don’t mind spending a little extra money on them, the Beats X are for you.

Read the full review: Beats X

5. Bose QuietControl 30

In-ear noise-cancelling as good as any from over-ear cans

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: 28 grams | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft.) | NFC: Yes

Stellar noise cancellation

Long-lasting battery

Sound isn’t great for its price

Neckband will be divisive

Life is full of compromises, and it's no different with the Bose QuietControl 30s. On the positive side you get a level of noise cancellation that comes close to what's offered by the brand's over-ear headphones, but the concession here is on sound fidelity, which just isn’t on the same level as that of other in-ear or over-ear headphones we’ve tested.

There's also that neckband which adds an unfortunate level of bulk to what should otherwise be a slimline pair of headphones.

Read the full review: Bose QuietControl 30

6. Jabra Elite Sport

A good, but not quite perfect pair of wireless earbuds

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 5 hours | Wireless range: 10m (30ft.) | NFC: N/A

Long enough battery life

Automatic rep-counting

Uncomfortable fit over time

Heart rate data not perfect

The Jabra Elite Sport headphones are what's known as 'true wireless' headphones, meaning as well as lacking a cable between them and your phone, there's also no cable between the earbuds themselves.

But these headphones have a lot going for them beyond their hi-tech form factor. They'll track your fitness thanks to built in step-counting and heart-rate monitors, and their battery life is decent alongside good sound quality.

However, issues with the slightly iffy heart rate data at times, and the still-not-quite-automated-enough cross training still grate. Overall, they're good enough, but a touch more expensive than they need to be.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite Sport

7. Apple AirPods

Wireless with good sound, but Apple's AirPods are too expensive

Acoustic design: N/A | Weight: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 5 hours | Wireless range: 10m (30ft.) | NFC: N/A

Pairing is quick and easy

Sound is quite good

Easy to lose

No in-line remote

There's a lot to love about the second pair of true wireless earbuds on our list The AirPods are the best sounding pair of headphones the company has ever produced, and pair very easily with your phone.

But, while there are some definite benefits, we just can't give the AirPods the top spot on our list. Ultimately, their lack of in-line remote means that there are easier headphones to use while out and about, and Siri isn’t a good enough replacement.

They might not fall out as easily as we once feared, but they don’t feel secure enough for their price or strong enough in the performance category to make up for this transgression. Maybe Apple’s AirPods 2 can fix these issues in the near future. That said, diehard Apple fans will not be disappointed by Apple’s first wireless earbuds.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods

8. Jaybird Freedom Wireless

Decent sound quality and stunningly small design

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 13 grams | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 96 +-3dB At 1KHz | Impedance: 16 Ohms | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Great build quality

EQ settings follow you

Short battery life

If you're looking for something stylish and don't mind compromising slightly on sound quality, the Jaybird Freedom Wireless is probably your best bet. Comfort and design are definitely high points for the Freedoms, and we especially liked being able to bring the EQ settings we setup on our phone wherever we went. Unfortunately, though, mediocre sound quality and a short battery life keep them from winning top marks.

Read the full review: Jaybird Freedom Wireless

9. Moto Surround

Great sound quality and wireless functionality at an unbeatable price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 39 grams | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 12 hours | Wireless range: 150 feet | NFC: No

Booming sound

Very affordable

Minor interface lag on iOS

If you don't mind rocking the band, the Moto Surround hits all the high notes in terms of price, performance and battery life. In our tests, the Moto Surround survived 12 hours in between charges and displayed real skill in outputting bass, mid and treble in equal amounts. You can appreciate the balanced sound signature while your wallet appreciates the price.

Read the full review: Moto Surround

10. Sony WF-1000XF

Noise-cancellation meets true wireless

Acoustic Design: Closed Dynamic | Weight: 0.24 oz | Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20,000 Hz | Drivers: 6.096 mm | Driver Type: Dome | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery Life: 3 hours | Wireless Range: 10m (30 ft.) | NFC: Yes

Impressive Noise-Cancelling

High fidelity sound

Easy NFC pairing

Lacking Volume Control

Bulky

Sometimes drops connection

Sony has entered the truly wireless earbud game, and they’ve certainly hit the ground running. Not only does the WF-1000XF have a great sound signature, but they also add something new to the table.

With this set of earbuds, Sony brings active noise-cancellation to the bluetooth earbud game, a feature normally found on wired earphones, and does so without having to add too much bulk or any wires.

The only downside is the cheap-looking design, and the occasionally iffy wireless connection. But if you have a noisy commute, they’re a great choice.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000X