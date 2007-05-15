Onkyo launches upgradeable DAB/FM radio

The Onkyo T-4555 is a DAB/FM radio with a difference - you can easily upgrade it to take advantage of future radio standards like DAB .
The T-4555 can do this, Onkyo says, because it has a modular design borrowed from the company's 2004 TX-NR5000E home cinema receiver. The TX-NR5000E used drop-in modules (like PCM cards on a PC) that enabled you to upgrade its surround sound decoding capabilities. The Onkyo T-4555 works on a similar basis:
"Given some of the concerns that are being currently voiced, about the possibility of the current DAB standard being rendered obsolete by the mooted launch of DAB , consumers could be forgiven for treading cautiously when purchasing hardware.
"That won't be an issue for the Onkyo T-4555. Should a new additional or replacement standard for digital radio be adopted in the UK at some stage in the future, Onkyo will make available a revised version of the tuner module.
"T-4555 owners will then be able to upgrade their tuner to the latest standard by purchasing a new module and replacing it for the 'old' one. A simple, elegant and utterly effective solution," the Onkyo press release says.
Audiophile components, user-friendly features
As you'd expect from a hi-fi company of Onkyo's calibre, the T-4555 is awash with audiophile-grade enhancements that give you the best possible sound. These include a vibration-free chassis, Nichicon capacitors and an over-specified D-type power transformer.
A key feature for radio listeners too will be the Onkyo T-4555's 40-station presets (split across DAB, FM, and AM wavebands). Another will be its dynamic range control (DRC) for late night listening.
Technical specification
- 40 DAB/FM/AM presets
- Automatic/manual DAB/FM/AM tuning
- Preset auto scan
- Direct tuning mode
- Radio Data System (RDS [PS/RT/PTY/TP])
- Ground isolation circuit for digital/analogue
- DAB information (DLS [Dynamic Label Segment]/Program Type/Bit rate and audio mode/Signal quality/Multiplex name/Multiplex number & frequency)
- DAB station listing (Alphabetical order/Multiplex order/Favourite order/Active order/Trim station)
- DAB scan mode
- DAB auto scanning (Band III/L-Band)
- DAB Dynamic Range Control (DRC)
- Radio Data System (RDS [PS/RT/PTY/TP])
- Dot-matrix display (with Band/RDS/Stereo/Mono indicators)
- 3-mode dimmer (via remote)
- Supplied DAB/FM/AM antennas
- Front panel controls (Category Up/Down, Preset Up/Down, Auto Scan, Display, Memory/Tuning Mode, Band, Tuning/Channel)
- Hi-rigidity anti-resonant chassis
- Aluminum front panel
- Remote control
- Remote control ID number set-up
- Isolated tuner board bay
- D-type power transformer
- 12 V trigger input/output
- RS232 port
- IR input/output
- Gold-plated audio outputs
- Supplied accessories include audio and RI cables.
The Onkyo T-4555 is on sale now for £300.