Anker's popular tech accessories and gadgets now officially on sale in Australia

Anker is best known for making some of the best charging products in the business. In fact, the Anker PowerCore 20,100 leads our best power banks list. However, if you wanted to get one, you’d be ordering a grey import, meaning those excellent Anker products wouldn’t be protected under Australia’s stringent consumer protection laws.

No longer, though, as Anker now has an official Australian reseller called Myanker.

The site is now live with plenty of Anker’s superb tech accessories, alongside products from its sister brands Eufy, Soundcore and Nebula. Unlike grey imports, which can occasionally be cheaper to purchase, these are full-priced products with GST applied, but you can rest assured that your purchase will now be covered under Australian Consumer Law.

Image: Anker

More than just an Anker

Anker not only has the best charging accessories in the business, it also makes car chargers, dash cam mounts and USB data hubs.

Anker also believes that you don’t have to pay top dollar to buy smart products – sister brand Eufy has some of the best robot vacuums without costing as much as the competition, and it also lists smart scales and security systems in its catalogue.

Myanker has also brought the Nebula Capsule to Australia, an Android-powered projector with 360-degree sound. If you aren’t interested in a projector though, and just want a great speaker, the Soundcore Flare is one of the best Bluetooth speakers for the budget-conscious shopper.

There’s plenty more to choose from, with free delivery for orders over $99, so head over to the Myanker website and take a gander.