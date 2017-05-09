Amazon Echo Show price and name leak ahead of rumored launch today

Update: After numerous leaks, the Amazon Echo Show has finally been announced.

Original story continues below...

The Amazon Echo Show could be with us very soon, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

After images of a new Amazon device leaked online last week , it looks like the retail giant's screen-equipped Echo assistant might be set for a reveal later today, when pre-orders are tipped to open.

And it looks like we now know the name of the new device, with a screenshot sent to AFTVnews revealing the Amazon Echo Show moniker.

The leak also reveals an Echo Show price of $229.99 (around £219.99, AU$310), which is much more expensive than the $180 (£149.99, around AU$245) Amazon Echo .

This makes a certain amount of sense, as the new device should contain all of the functionality of the previous Echo devices, while adding a screen for good measure.

Amazon could be set to Show us something new today (credit: AFTVnews)

Show, don't tell

As well as a screen, the new device is rumored to include a webcam, which perhaps points towards it having similar functionality as the recently annouced Amazon Echo Look , in addition to some form of video-calling functionality.

Pre-orders will apparently start on the May 9, presumably in just a few hours time.

Although the device originally had a later release date, a source recently told Cnet that its release was pushed forward, due to the rapid development of competitor Google Home .

We have contacted Amazon for comment and will update this piece when they respond.

A leaked image of the device. Credit: Evan Blass