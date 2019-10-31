AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods: is it worth upgrading to the AirPods Pro?

The Apple AirPods Pro are, without a doubt, a culmination of years’ worth of Apple’s work in the true wireless earbuds space. Not only are they exceptionally easy to setup, they’re also far more comfortable and come with tons of new features like noise-cancellation and adaptive EQ.

That being said, they’re also way more expensive than the standard AirPods, and that’s led a lot of people to wonder if it’s worth upgrading to the AirPods Pro, or if they should simply stick to the cheaper AirPods that were released earlier this year.

The answer will be different for everyone, but to help you understand which AirPods model is right for you we’ve broken down the eight main differences below.

Difference #1: The AirPods Pro have noise-cancellation

Probably the most noticeable difference is that the AirPods Pro actually use active noise cancellation rather than relying only on passive noise reduction from the eartips. The level of noise cancellation on the Pro can be customized, and can even be set to Transparency Mode to allow you to hear what’s happening around you without taking off the headphones. There’s basically no drawbacks to having it.

The regular AirPods, unfortunately, don’t offer any level of active noise cancellation, and only offer a noise reduction effect by their tight seal.

Difference #2: The AirPods Pro are water-resistant

If you’re planning on taking your Apple earbuds to the gym, you should probably pick up the more expensive AirPods Pro as they’re water-resistant IPX4 – i.e. sweat- and water-resistant – compared to the non-water-resistant AirPods.

Now, that doesn’t mean you should take your new high-end AirPods Pro in the pool with you – if they fall out or stay submerged too long they'll get ruined. If you’re looking for something you can take into the pool with you, you'll need a pair of waterproof earbuds.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Difference #3: The AirPods Pro have custom eartips

In terms of finding the right fit, the AirPods Pro will offer more customization than the one-size-fits-all Apple AirPods: Inside the box you’ll find a number of eartips and if you’re not sure which to use, Apple will even help you find the correct fit with a quick audio test and can tailor the sound to suit your ear structure.

Because the eartips on the AirPods are plastic you're stuck with them.

Difference #4: AirPods Pro have a pressure valve inside

If you’ve ever felt uncomfortable when wearing a pair of in-ear headphones, it’s because there’s a small, annoying-but-not-life-threatening pressure build-up inside your ear. To combat that, the AirPods Pro uses a very small pressure valve to reduce the pressure inside your ear – a feature Apple borrowed from the Powerbeats Pro.

It’s a small perk of the Pro series of headphones, but one worth considering, especially if you’re sensitive to pressure build-up.

(Image credit: Future)

Difference #5: The AirPods Pro have Adaptive EQ

Also inside the buds themselves are internal microphones that can measure volume. These are absolutely crucial for effective noise cancellation but, as an added bonus, can also be used for features like Adaptive EQ that optimizes sound quality for your physiology.

How does it work? According to Apple, the AirPods Pro “automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies” by using a custom high dynamic range amplifier that “produces pure, incredibly clear sound while also extending battery life.” Nifty!

Difference #6: ...and offer wider soundstage and a slight uptick in clarity

While you won’t find a massive difference in audio performance between the two AirPods, many folks have noticed a slightly wider soundstage (how clearly you can hear individual instruments) and a slight uptick in overall clarity when using the AirPods Pro. That’s likely because the AirPods Pro have a slightly larger frequency range and a slightly larger chamber that allows for the sound to expand more.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Difference #7: The AirPods Pro are shorter and stouter than the AirPods

OK, so this is really more of an aesthetic difference than a functional one, but the AirPods Pro are a bit shorter and stouter than the regular AirPods: The iconic tips of the headphones don’t reach as far down your ear with the Pro, but they will cover up more of your ear due to their larger housing.

Both have a sort of futuristic look to them, however, which some find unappealing.

Difference #8: The AirPods Pro are way, way more expensive

Finally, a category where the regular AirPods stand a chance: At $249 / £249 / AU$399, the AirPods Pro are significantly more expensive than the regular AirPods ($159 / £159 / AU$249) that come with a standard case.

If you want to swap out the regular case for the wireless charging case, the price of the regular AirPods jumps to $199 / £199 / AU$319, putting it within arm's reach of the AirPods Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

Are there any similarities?

We’ve focused on the differences so far, but really the two true wireless earbuds have tons in common, too. For one, they’re both true wireless earbuds with similarly sized cases and a battery life of around 3.5 hours per charge, and over 24 hours with the battery case. They also have a fairly similar sound quality with only minor differences in the soundstage / clarity. They both use the new Apple H1 Wireless chip that enables hands-free “Hey Siri” functionality, and work seamlessly with iOS.

Which ones should you buy?

If you’re bothered by outside noises while at work or while you’re commuting, need water-resistance for the gym or are sensitive to pressure build-up in your ears, it’s probably worth paying a bit more for the Apple AirPods Pro.

But if your chief concerns are sound quality or battery life, you can save yourself a ton of money by sticking with the basic AirPods.

Of course, we suggest you read both our Apple AirPods Pro review and our Apple AirPods (2019) review to learn even more about them, but hopefully you know a bit more now than you did five minutes ago.