Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having only a win against Scotland four years ago to their name, today is Afghanistan's big chance to record their first ever Cricket World Cup victory against a major cricketing nation. For Sri Lanka, it's an opportunity for the former champions to springboard their 2019 tournament. And no matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting an Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live stream.

Live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - where and when Today's match takes place at Sophia Gardens, the tournament's only Welsh venue and the regular home of Glamorgan County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For Antipodean viewers that's an evening start of 7.30pm AEST, while Afghans and Sri Lankans can cheer on their sides from 2pm and 3pm respectively.

Afghanistan's preparations for the Cricket World Cup have been somewhat mixed. They lost heavily to an impressive England team, but took a famous victory against Pakistan. And the spoils were shared against Ireland, who haven't even made it to the tournament. Their star man is undoubtedly Rashid Khan. The 20-year-old all-rounder already has 59 ODI caps and combines devastating leg breaks with big striking down the order. This is his chance to make a real name for himself - his 27 runs from 11 balls against Australia were just a glimpse of what he can do.

Sri Lanka are far from a picture of stability, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne - their fourth captain in eight months - not having played a competitive ODI in two years until his 50 not out in their Cricket World Cup opener with New Zealand. The Lions' recent form appears to mirror the upset and upheaval behind the scenes, with Sri Lanka having lost 24 of their last 28 completed ODIs - with recent resounding losses to South Africa and Australia in the run up to the tournament.

An intriguing game lies in store, and one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: New Zealand live stream

As is the case with the UK, Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin for the Black Caps opener at 9.30pm at night - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: US live stream