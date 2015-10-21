How to live like Marty McFly

It's Back to the Future day! This is the date that Marty and Doc leapt forward in time in Back to the Future II, and when it was released in 1989 the film showed a vibrant and exciting futuristic October 21, 2015.

Now that the date has arrived how easy is it to live as if we're in the future that Marty and Doc flew their DeLorean into?

It's actually surprisingly easy and we'll show you how you can live like Marty McFly in 2015.