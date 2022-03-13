The best starting words for Wordle

The Wordle best starting word is an elusive beast, but it's a search that consumes us, especially as the five-letter, six-try game has hooked us deeply. Its blend of detective work and good fortune is a daily dose of excitement.

Each puzzle begins with a single word, but what is the best starting word in Wordle? You can go with something random, sure, but with a bit of strategy, your first Wordle word can mean the difference between getting the solution in two guesses or not solving it at all.

Wordle puzzles can become stressful, especially as you draw closer to your sixth guess. It doesn’t help either, on those rare days when there are multiple duplicate letters in the solution. Remember ‘Vivd’? That was a tough day for Wordlers worldwide.

Though, duplicate letters or not, nothing was as bad as ‘Watch’. That was a dark day .

It is hard to know the right starting point, but this guide will help with some of the best starting Wordle words and give you the best shot at landing on the right word in as few tries as possible.

Wordle best starting word

Some wordle crowd favorites consist of ‘adieu’ and ‘about’ because you get to use at least three vowels. More popular are ‘canoe’ and ‘audio,’ so these are solid bets as it’s always a good first guess to check what vowels you’ll be working with throughout the puzzle. Other words you can choose for this are: ‘Ouija’, ‘equal’, and ‘queue’.

Science is your friend

(Image credit: New York Times)

However, you can take a slightly different approach based on linguistic science. There are 26 letters in the alphabet, but they don’t all appear in the English language equally. The letter ‘E’, for example, is more common than the latter ‘A’.

If you use words like ‘slice’ or ‘crane’, you have a higher chance of finding a few of the day’s letters than with words like ‘jumbo’. Looking at letter frequency is a technique cryptographers use when trying to crack simple codes, and, handily, they’ve shared their findings on letter frequencies in the English language

You can go even deeper on linguistic tactics - clearly, linguistic researchers love Wordle as much as the rest of us. Some super words will give you a high probability of a quick win, or at least a better shot at success. According to postdoctoral student David Sidhu , one of the best words you can choose is ‘samey’. It includes letters that not only appear with a high frequency in English words but the letters also fall in the correct places. ‘Y’, for instance, in five-letter words, most often will appear at the end of the word.

What Not To Do

If you want successful first tries, you’re going to want to make sure that you’re not using duplicate letters in your early guesses. The faster you can discover letters in the solution - and rule out the ones that aren’t - the more quickly you will uncover the correct answer. Also, always avoid using the greyed-out letters; when you know a letter doesn’t appear in the day’s solution, you should keep it well away from your guess.