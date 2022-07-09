New Zealand vs Ireland live stream: how to watch rugby second Test online from anywhere

Having been ruthlessly hammered by the All Blacks in their opening match of the series, Andy Farrell's Ireland will look to save the series in this second Test in Dunedin. Despite Ireland scoring the game's opening try, New Zealand bulldozed their way to a six-try, 42-19 win last Saturday to maintain their incredible 28-year unbeaten run at Eden Park. Read on as our guide explains how to get a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream and watch the second Summer International rugby match online from anywhere.

The good news for the Irish coming into this clash is that inspirational skipper Johnny Sexton, who was forced off the field last weekend in Auckland thanks to a head injury, has been passed fit for this second encounter with the Kiwis. The only change to the tourist's line up for this game sees Mack Hansen come in for Keith Earls at 14.

The hosts meanwhile also make just one change from last weekend's XV, with Dalton Papalii replacing the sidelined Sam Whitelock.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream wherever you are.

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch New Zealand vs Ireland on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream New Zealand vs Ireland for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Kick-off is set for 5.05pm AEST on Saturday afternoon. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

Watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for New Zealand vs Ireland

Using a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Ireland is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to Stan.

How to watch All Blacks vs Ireland: live stream rugby in New Zealand

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland: live stream rugby in the UK and Ireland

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK and Ireland can watch New Zealand vs Ireland on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 8.05am BST/IST on Saturday morning. Coverage begins at 7.30am BST on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch New Zealand vs Ireland on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream New Zealand vs Ireland

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the second Test between New Zealand and Ireland in the US, but be warned that kick-off set for 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the extremely early hours of Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab). Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs Ireland: live stream rugby in South Africa