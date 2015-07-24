Build your own syncing cloud using BitTorrent

Sure, the wide range of cloud services such as Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive are great and all, but what if you're not entirely sure you can trust your data to them. Also, you don't like paying yet another annual service fee, on top of all the other ones you're currently paying.

Still, the convenience of cloud syncing is pretty great, ensuring that all your important stuff is kept on all your devices, up to date and immediately accessible. It also lets you share your stuff with other people really easily. That's why you might be tempted to create your own personal cloud syncing system. Here we're going to walk through using our favourite tool for doing just that: BitTorrent Sync 2.0.

Currently in Beta, Sync 2.0 uses BitTorrent peer to peer technology to get your devices to talk directly to each other over the internet, sharing files so that a copy of selected folders is stored on each device. Transfers are encrypted with a private key and no data is ever stored on a third-party server. There are no limits on the amount of data you can sync, or on file sizes.

There are Sync clients for desktops (Windows, Mac, Linux, FreeBSD), mobiles (iOS, Android, Windows Phone) as well as major network attached storage devices like those from QNAP, WD, Seagate and Synology.

Here we'll talk about using a Windows PC as the starting device, but you can really use any platform.