Google IO 2017 kicks off Wednesday, May 17, with a 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 3am AEST May 18) keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai. You can watch all the action as it unfolds below!

The 1.5-hour-long keynote, held in the open air of Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, is sure to be filled to the brim with news about Google's latest and greatest products and services.

While this year's event is at the same large concert venue where Google held IO last year, attending the conference is not only expensive; it's also hard to score an invite. But not to worry if you didn't get yours: there are a few easy ways to watch the Google IO 2017 keynote livestream, including right on this very page.

How to watch the Google IO 2017 keynote livestream

Before we get into the nitty gritty, know that Google is hosting its main keynote address at 10am PT, followed by a first time-ever Developer Keynote from 1pm PT - 2pm PT (start time 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 6am AEST May 18).

The latter is aimed squarely at the developer crowd, providing a deep dive into Google's newest developer products and platforms. Anyone can tune into the Developer Keynote; just know it will be heavy on the technical talk.

As for the main event, we're hosting the Google IO 2017 keynote livestream right here, so feel free to bookmark this page to join all the fun once it starts.

You can also watch the keynote directly on the Google IO 2017 website. Just head to the link below when the clock strikes 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Wednesday:

Finally, the Google Developers YouTube channel is hosting its own feed of the a Google IO 2017 keynote livestream. You can click on the link below to watch directly on YouTube:

As for what to expect at Google IO 2017, count on learning plenty of new details about Android O (we're taking bets on the name, by the way), Google Assistant, Google Home, Android Wear and much more.

And Google being the maverick that it is, you can also expect a surprise no one sees coming aimed at delighting the developer crowd and everyone watching at home.