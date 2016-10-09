How to use OneNote

When it comes to taking notes on your PC, smartphone and tablet, nothing beats Microsoft OneNote. It's powerful, flexible and free, with updates synced across all your devices. It's a great way to keep on top of what's going on in your world – and then share it with anyone.

OneNote lets you create and capture almost anything: a list of things to buy on your next shopping trip; holidays ideas with pictures, notes, annotations, maps and weblinks; lecture and meeting notes with information and documents right there where you need them.

You can even use it to work on projects with family, friends and co-workers. It's the perfect collaborative tool. The more you use OneNote, the more things you'll discover it can do. Let's get started!