Black Friday PlayStation 5 accessory deals — get prepped for GTA VI with huge discounts on controllers, headsets, SSDs and more
Get that PS5 controller, headset, SSD or earbuds that you've been dreaming of for less in these Black Friday PS5 deals
In case you were unaware, GTA 6 launches in just two days. With the Australian Black Friday sales now live, there's never been a better time to upgrade your PS5 accessories, including controllers, headsets or speakers, so you can make the most of your time playing the much-anticipated game.
• See all of today's best Black Friday deals
Black Friday isn't officially here just yet, but many Black Friday PS5 deals, especially at JB Hi-Fi, are already live. Current discounts include the DualSense controller for AU$79 (was AU$119); the PSVR 2 for AU$499 (was AU$649); and the Pulse Explore earbuds for AU$199 (was AU$249).
There are many more, and you can view a complete selection on this page. I'll make sure it remains updated throughout the Black Friday sales shopping period, so check back often for the latest updates.
Get GTA VI on PS5 or Xbox, save up to 60% on accessories | AU$124
Have you secured your copy of the most-anticipated game of the last decade? Amazon is stocking GTA 6 for AU$124 on either PS5 or Xbox, and is offering up to 60% off a range of gaming headsets and Wi-Fi routers, including mesh systems, so you're fully prepared for seamless gameplay.
Black Friday PS5 accessory deals in Australia — quick links
- DualSense controller in Midnight Black:
was AU$119now AU$79 at JB Hi-Fi
- DualSense Edge controller:
was AU$329now AU$249 at JB Hi-Fi
- Pulse Elite Wireless Headset:
was AU$169now AU$149 at JB Hi-Fi
- Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded Wireless Gaming Controller:
was AU$279now AU$209.19 at Amazon
- Sony INZONE H9 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headset:
was AU$499.95now AU$329 at Amazon
- Sony INZONE Buds:
was AU$349.95now AU$249 at Amazon
A decent 34% saving is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's available in a huge range of colours, many of which are discounted at JB right now for Black Friday.
Even with a discount, the DualSense Edge is still an investment, but Sony's pro-level controller is quite remarkable. You can read our full thoughts in our DualSense Edge review, but if you were holding out for this one, this is a great time to buy.
It would have been nice to have seen a bigger discount on this Sony headset, but any savings are a saving. As we said in our Pulse Elite review, "The PlayStation Pulse Elite is a superb PS5 headset" that delivers "some of the best audio going on PS5."
If you want a worthy alternative to Sony's DualSense controller, look no further. As we said in our Vitrix Pro BFG Reloaded review, it's "better value than the DualSense Edge," and that's especially the case now that it has a 25% discount attached.
"It isn’t cheap, but the audio quality is near perfect". That was us reviewing the Inzone H9 II, and while it's still a premium price, this is a big discount on a superb gaming headset.
Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price — and available in a great colour — at Amazon for Black Friday. Sony's no stranger to delivering top-performing headphones, so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review.
We said these earbuds were "perfect for PS5" in our Pulse Explore review, thanks to their planar magnetic drivers offering high-quality lossless audio that’s rich and detailed. They don’t have amazing battery life, active ANC, or multi-platform connectivity, but for immersive sound, they're excellent.
Ensure you always have a secondary controller ready and waiting to continue playtime with this dual charging dock.
It's fair to say Wolverine received a mixed reaction from gamers when it launched. If you were initially hesitant to play as the clawed mutant, then perhaps this 45% discount at Amazon could be enough to persuade you.
Picking up a new PS5 this Black Friday? Or gifting it to a loved one for Christmas? This game goes with the PlayStation like sauce on a pie. Plus, in this sequel, you get two very different Spider-Man experiences as you switch between Peter and Miles.
The iconic racing sim is half price for Black Friday. So, if you ever get tired of speeding around the streets of Leonidas, you can try your hand at some racetrack racing instead.
By now you probably already own GTA 5, and given it's sold over 200 million copies, you're in good company. But just in case, you can grab it for PS5 at one of the lowest prices we have seen. If you've somehow never heard of GTA 5 at all, then rest assured there are plenty of good reasons why people are still buying it today.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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