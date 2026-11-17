In case you were unaware, GTA 6 launches in just two days. With the Australian Black Friday sales now live, there's never been a better time to upgrade your PS5 accessories, including controllers, headsets or speakers, so you can make the most of your time playing the much-anticipated game.

• See all of today's best Black Friday deals

Black Friday isn't officially here just yet, but many Black Friday PS5 deals, especially at JB Hi-Fi, are already live. Current discounts include the DualSense controller for AU$79 (was AU$119); the PSVR 2 for AU$499 (was AU$649); and the Pulse Explore earbuds for AU$199 (was AU$249).

There are many more, and you can view a complete selection on this page. I'll make sure it remains updated throughout the Black Friday sales shopping period, so check back often for the latest updates.

Get GTA VI on PS5 or Xbox, save up to 60% on accessories | AU$124 Have you secured your copy of the most-anticipated game of the last decade? Amazon is stocking GTA 6 for AU$124 on either PS5 or Xbox, and is offering up to 60% off a range of gaming headsets and Wi-Fi routers, including mesh systems, so you're fully prepared for seamless gameplay.

Save 34% (AU$40) Sony DualSense controller in Midnight Black: was AU$119 now AU$79 at JB Hi-Fi A decent 34% saving is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's available in a huge range of colours, many of which are discounted at JB right now for Black Friday.

Save 29% (AU$100.95) Sony INZONE buds: was AU$349.95 now AU$249 at Amazon Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price — and available in a great colour — at Amazon for Black Friday. Sony's no stranger to delivering top-performing headphones, so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review.

Save 45% (AU$55.95) Marvel's Wolverine: was AU$124.95 now AU$69 at Amazon It's fair to say Wolverine received a mixed reaction from gamers when it launched. If you were initially hesitant to play as the clawed mutant, then perhaps this 45% discount at Amazon could be enough to persuade you.

Save 50% (AU$55) Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was AU$109 now AU$54 at JB Hi-Fi Picking up a new PS5 this Black Friday? Or gifting it to a loved one for Christmas? This game goes with the PlayStation like sauce on a pie. Plus, in this sequel, you get two very different Spider-Man experiences as you switch between Peter and Miles.

Save 50% (AU$55) Gran Turismo 7: was AU$109 now AU$54 at JB Hi-Fi The iconic racing sim is half price for Black Friday. So, if you ever get tired of speeding around the streets of Leonidas, you can try your hand at some racetrack racing instead.

Save 60% (AU$35.95) Grand Theft Auto V (PS5): was AU$59.95 now AU$24 at Amazon By now you probably already own GTA 5, and given it's sold over 200 million copies, you're in good company. But just in case, you can grab it for PS5 at one of the lowest prices we have seen. If you've somehow never heard of GTA 5 at all, then rest assured there are plenty of good reasons why people are still buying it today.

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