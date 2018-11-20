B&O's Beoplay H8 headphones are way, way too cheap right now

eBay is currently running an almost absurd discount on B&O BeoPlay H8 Wireless ANC headphones, which have seen nearly £300 slashed off the RRP.

The on-ear headphones are now going for only £111.75, rather than its £400 launch price, with an unsurprisingly 'limited quantity' available.

The BeoPlay H8 headphones are stylish, lightweight, wireless with an optional 3.5mm wired cable, and come with an excellent 30h battery life even with noise-cancelling activated. Audio is balanced rather than bass-heavy.

This is technically the 2015 model, rather than the more recently updated B&O BeoPlay H8i model, which we reviewed earlier this year, calling 'an almost perfect pair of on-ear headphones'.

With a new model on the market, it makes sense for B&O to be shifting their old stock before focusing on sales of the H8i.

B&O Beoplay H8 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones £400 £111.75 on eBay

