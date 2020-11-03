The best Amazon Australia Black Friday deals in 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 was held only in October, but that's not going to stop the world's largest online retailer in hosting its own Black Friday sale this November. That means we get another chance to snap up some of the variety of goodies Amazon Australia sells on its platform.

Unlike Prime Day, though, Black Friday is a whole different story. Instead of just 48 hours (65 hours if you include the offers from the UK and US), this major sale event usually goes on for about a week, kicking off on the Monday prior the actual date and ending the Monday after.

While Amazon will probably need to battle against competition from the likes of eBay, the e-commerce giant will be bombarding us with a plethora of deals – from pantry essentials to fashion, from tech to toys – and sifting through it all to find the best offers can be time consuming and overwhelming.

That's where TechRadar Australia's deal-hunting specialists can step in – we'll wade through the mire and pick out the choicest gizmos and gadgets across all categories of tech available on Amazon and list them right here ready for you to scroll through, ponder over and, hopefully, be delighted when your package arrives on your doorstep.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't too far away, so you should get cracking on your shopping list right away. That will ensure you can find the best deals of the year real quick when the sale kicks off.

In the meantime, though, we’ve put together a buyer’s guide to shopping on Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while also listing all the best tech bargains already available on the platform.

Early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS5 | AU$78 (RRP AU$119.95; save AU$41.95) Black Ops Cold War is the next instalment in the Call of Duty franchise and it's up for pre-order on Amazon for a lower price than the rest of the competition. So if you're keen on hunting down a Soviet spy in the tense political atmosphere of the '80s while saving yourself some money, click on the green button now.View Deal

Razer Viper | AU$82 (RRP AU$154; save AU$72) It might look unassuming, but the Razer Viper is an excellent choice for the esports pro or up-and-comer. It’s a lightweight, ambidextrous design with a responsive 16,000 DPI sensor. Razer promises 70 million clicks per life cycle too. Best of all, Amazon has slashed AU$72 from its asking price, making it almost half price.View Deal

The Last of Us 2 on PS4 | AU$64 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$35.95) The much-anticipated sequel to The Last of Us finally arrived a couple months ago, and it's already up for grabs for 35% off on Amazon. It’s a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game has divided some fans, why not pick it up and decide for yourself.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II | AU$298 (RRP AU$549; save AU$251) These headphones are back to Prime Day prices, and with the discount, are a much more affordable alternative to Bose and Sony’s noise-cancelling cans. These headphones feature up to 30 hours of battery life, smart pause when you remove them from your head, and Sennheiser’s superb sound quality. Now steeply discounted on Amazon, saving you 46%.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$1,188 (RRP AU$1,499; save AU$311) This top-tier smartphone has the price tag to match, but Amazon has knocked a very decent 21% off the handset. It comes with the brilliant S-Pen stylus for drawing or writing, and a versatile triple-camera array on the back. This discount is available on the 4G version, but the Note 20 5G is also discounted down to AU$1,335 on Amazon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB) | AU$1,301 (RRP AU$1,649; save AU$348) Like the aforementioned Note 20, the Galaxy S20 Plus is also a decidedly premium handset with an AMOLED display that stretches 6.7-inches. The rear cameras include a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens, plus a time-of-flight depth sensor. And it’s now AU$348 off from Amazon – that’s 21% off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$49 (RRP AU$59; save AU$10) Amazon’s entry-level smart speaker is an easy and very affordable pathway into smart home tech. It’s a voice-controlled speaker, so just ask Alexa to play music, answer questions and update you with the latest news, weather or traffic information. This is the 2019 version of the Echo Dot and is now available for AU$49, but the Echo Dot with Clock is also discounted, down to AU$59, also saving you AU$40.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (RRP AU$129; save AU$50) While smart speakers are great, having a screen to visualise all the workings is even better. And you don't even need to worry about space. This tiny smart display brings Alexa to the screen, giving you the ability to stream from Prime Video, listen to music, set reminders, control your smart home and so much more via voice commands or via touch.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (RRP AU$229; save AU$70) For a little more screen real estate, consider the 8-inch screen of the Echo Show 8. Again, with Alexa onboard, you can control your compatible smart home devices with your voice or the touchscreen display. Even if you don’t have a smart ecosystem at home, you can use the Echo Show 8 to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day, with the dual speakers providing a decent soundscape. Now AU$70 off.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 (body only) | AU$1,968 (RRP AU$2,499; save AU$531) This 26.1MP camera is one of the best stills shooters you can get, with phase-detect autofocus, up to 20fps burst speed and dual SD card slots. A new October 2020 firmware has boosted the autofocus performance of the X-T3 to be on par with that on the X-T4. So why spend over AU$3,000 on the new camera when the predecessor can be yours for under AU$2,000?View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$79 (RRP AU$109; save AU$30) Instant cameras are making a comeback and this is one of the best you can buy because of its ease of use. Take it along to your next outing to capture your memories in a unique way. There’s a little mirror on the front too for when you want to take selfies. This discount from Amazon is currently available in white and, at this price, is a great Christmas stocking filler.View Deal

When is Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Officially, Black Friday 2020 is scheduled for November 27, the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US.

However, Amazon doesn't usually wait until the actual sale date to start offering steep discounts. The e-commerce giant starts promotions a few days earlier, and we could potentially see some excellent bargains from the Monday prior (November 23).

The deals will continue on until the following Monday, November 30, which is Cyber Monday. That means you'll get about a full week's worth of bargains, with many of them changing over the course of the sale.

Amazon Australia Black Friday deals: what to expect

Being such a massive retailer, it can be difficult to know what to look for during the Amazon Black Friday deals. With the shop offering pretty much everything, it's difficult to predict exactly which devices will see the best offers come November – especially since Prime Day 2020 only just took place.

However, Amazon does have its strengths and weaknesses, which is why many head there for smart home deals, Garmin and Fitbit smartwatches, ereaders, and premium audio gear.

Last year we saw Amazon beating a range of online competitors, and if that arena is larger in 2020 you might be able to expect more savings secured in this way.

Amazon has three types of deals on its site – Lightning Deals that are only available for a few hours, Deal of the Day that last for 24 hours, and regular deals that will be live for the entire weekend.

Amazon's own products, like Echo devices and Kindles, will be available for the same price throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, but if you're looking for other things, it's best to keep Amazon Australia's dedicated Black Friday page open for the duration of the sale.

Where to find the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Shopping on Amazon Australia during a big sale like Black Friday can be tedious. One of the easiest ways to keep an eye on it all is to select the 'upcoming deals' option on Amazon's Black Friday page. This will give you a list of all the deals going live later, and what time they'll be available.

You can also browse through the 'Today's deals' section selectable from the top navigation bar on the site. You can then filter down by product category. However, this still gives you a staggering number of deals to trawl through, some of which are very short-lived.

So, to save you time and effort, you can stick with us. TechRadar's Australian team will be on hand to sift through the chaff and hand-pick the best tech bargains on the online marketplace, listing them right here as we've done with the early deals above.

If you plan on doing a lot of your shopping on Amazon during Black Friday, we'd recommend you sign up for a Prime subscription if you haven't already. This gets you a 30-day free trial of the service, so if you sign up now, you'll be covered for the entire Black Friday sale period. The biggest perk is free expedited delivery on all products marked 'Prime eligible', including those shipping from the US or the UK (as long as you spend AU$49 on international goods).