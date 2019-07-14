Huge Walmart sale is live now: beats Prime Day deals to the punch

The Walmart summer sale has gone into full swing today, getting a 24-hour head start on those Prime Day deals from Amazon. And if you're after huge price drops on fantastic tech like 4K TVs, smart speakers, Fitbits, AirPods, laptops, iPads and more then today is the day to treat yourself.

And unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a paying subscriber to any sort of member's service. These super summer deals are for everyone.

Check out the full sale over at Walmart.com

We've rounded up the best Walmart sale highlights in multiple categories for you below, or you can just use the link above to head straight over to the full sale selection. So if you want to get a guided look towards fantastic offers like the Google Home Mini on sale for just $25, the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for just $199 and $40 off the insanely popular best-selling Instant Pot Duo60, you'll find the lot and more below.

You'll also find Prime Day-beating prices on 4K TVs from brands like Vizio, Sony, and TCL. The best TV deal we've seen is the Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD TV that's on sale for $449.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the UHD smart TV.

There will be extra deals on even more top tech more landing over the next few days too as the Walmart sale goes head to head with Amazon Prime Day. And we'll be sure to bring you the best ones from both here and on our Prime Day deals roundup too.

Walmart sale's Prime Day beaters

Headphones

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

View Deal

(Image credit: Beats) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.9 5 $195 at Walmart

Save over $100 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provides up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and features Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.



Google Home devices

(Image credit: Google) Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The popular Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, answer questions and more with the command of your voice. You can get this price on all four colors too.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the best-selling Google Home Speaker on sale for $69 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker that produces powerful audio and works with the Google Assistant.

View Deal

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the Google Home Max on sale at Walmart for $249. The super powerful speaker can play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. If you want genuine room filling sound, this is the smart speaker to go for.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $70 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

View Deal

(Image credit: Google) Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera $199 $169 at Walmart

You can add security to your home for just $169 with the Google Nest Cam at Walmart. The indoor security camera sends alerts to to your phone, tablet or computer when motion is detected and features two-way audio.

View Deal

Smartwatches

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

View Deal

(Image credit: Apple) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Fitness trackers

Tablets

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and comes in choice of silver, gold or space grey.

View Deal

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life. And with 128GB of storage instead of 32GB, you can really pack it with apps and media downloads.

View Deal

Laptops

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.



(Image credit: Dell) Dell G5587 G5 15.6-inch Laptop $1,099 $795 at Walmart

You can save $300 on the Dell G5587 gaming laptop at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB of storage.

View Deal

TVs

(Image credit: Vizio) Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

(Image credit: Sceptre) Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

View Deal

Vacuums

(Image credit: Dyson) Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum $279 $179.99 at Walmart

Get the powerful Dyson DCC vacuum on sale at Walmart for $179.99. The upright vacuum is designed for all floor types and features built-in root cyclone technology to capture dirt and microscopic particles.

View Deal

Kitchen appliances

Gaming

Nintendo Switch | free portable battery charger | $299 at Walmart

With most stores stubbornly sticking to that $299 MSRP this week, at least Walmart is throwing in a useful freebie. The portable battery charger extends your play time away from home and also doubles up as a stand.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | carry case | $302.25 at Walmart

If you're not too bothered about the battery pack Switch deal above, this might be the better option for you. The carry case will protect your Switch's screen when it's out of the dock. It also has extra pockets to store game cartridges too. This deal is available with both the neon and grey versions of the Switch.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | $349.99 at Walmart

If you don't particularly need any games, but just want the lowest solo PS4 Pro price for a new unit, Walmart is your best shot today. So if you're just after an upgrade from your older PS4, this is a handy offer. Bespoke bundle prices are terrible at the moment so this is the best deal by some distance.View Deal

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $339.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Blood and Truth | Everybody's Golf | $349.99 at Walmart

We played Blood and Truth recently and it immediately became our most loved PlayStation VR titles yet thanks to its smooth cover-to-cover controls and spectacular on-rails shootouts. If you enjoyed Time Crisis in the arcades or PS1 back in the day, you're going to love this, especially as this bundle comes with two motion controllers. And when you need to dial things back a little, you can enjoy Everybody's Golf's first foray into VR.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Five Nights at Freddy's | Trover Saves the Universe | $299 at Walmart

Five Nights at Freddy's has been a huge horror hit on PC for a few years now and the transition to VR makes it even more terrifying, so it's not one for the light-hearted for sure. This bundle also comes with Trover Saves the Universe, which comes from the creator of Rick & Morty, so we're expecting gloriously inappropriate humour in spades.

View Deal

Check out more Walmart sale highlights

If you didn't find the right deal for you or want to browse products directly from Walmart, we've listed the most popular categories below to help you shop Walmart's Prime Day sale.

Shop more discounts with our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2019: the best deals that have already launched.