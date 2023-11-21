Build the perfect gaming setup for the holidays and beyond

Games are not a passive media. They require you to sit up and focus. As such, your environment needs to support your process. Whether you've got an entire room dedicated to your gaming habit or a corner of your own, your gaming setup should reflect how you like to enjoy your favorite pastime.

This guide will help you build an atmosphere of focus and fun. With the world's most powerful 16" AI-tuned gaming laptop by Lenovo at the center of it all, we'll outfit your setup with everything you need to make sure your leisure time is… well, leisurely.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: From $1900

Let's start with what really matters when it comes to PC gaming: the PC. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i features 13th gen Intel® Core™ processors and packs enough power to run almost any game with ease. The 16" Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display will keep your eyes from straining to find opponents, and the groundbreaking Legion Coldfront 5.0 cooling technology will make sure your computer stays cool and precise. Not to mention it comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass, so you can start playing any of 100 games in no time at all.

Hallsburg L Shaped Gaming Desk: From $220

A desk can quickly go from being a stylish hub of gaming glory to a snarl of wires. This desk makes things easier for you with built-in outlets. In addition, it includes built-in LED lighting with 20 colors and 22 dynamic modes that help elevate your gaming space. It offers spacious legroom and plenty of storage, so you'll be comfy, stylish, and technologically advanced. Everyone's dream.

Lenovo Legion R25i-30 24.5-Inch Monitor: From $230

Let's be honest: You can't have the perfect gaming setup without a monitor. The laptop provides easy transport and versatility, and this monitor provides stutter-free gameplay, lightning-fast response times, and natural low blue-light technology so you can enjoy your gorgeous vistas with less harmful blue light. Just make sure you connect with your HDMI cable. We don't want you gaming in anything less than superb clarity.

Onn. Multicolor LED Light Strip: From $19

Perhaps you already have a desk but still want stylish lighting. We've got you covered with these under-$20 multicolor LED lights. We're offering the 32' version, but it goes up to 65', which will surely be enough to cover your well-loved current desk. You can put these lights on a timer, trim them to shorter lengths, or even watch as they react to sound! When you're not gaming, turn your place into a club. It's just that easy.

Bestek Gooseneck Phone Holder Mount: From $14

In high-pressure situations, you simply can't take time to pull your phone out of your pocket and answer a text. This simple and affordable accessory will keep your phone within your eyeline. Need to let your delivery driver know where you are? Easy. Want to livestream yourself to your friends? Easy. Want to play two games at the same time, one on your phone and one on your Lenovo Legion Pro 7i? Difficult, but hey, you do you.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones: From $379

Bose is the preeminent name in sound, so you know these headphones are high quality. Their four-microphone system picks up and isolates your voice and cancels the noise around you, making this a perfect set of headphones to keep at your desk or take on the road. It's a stunning listening experience with signature active EQ and bass response. No matter what you're playing, the 11 levels of cancellation will have you fully immersed in the experience. (Just watch out when playing survival horror games at night. You never know what's sneaking up behind you…)

Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub: From $45

You never think about a USB hub until the moment you desperately need one. Think ahead and consider this sleek, compact, and universal hub. Honestly, it's a necessity for any machine that sees a lot of use. It's easy to use and driver-free, so you can be sure this hub works with any fully functional USB-C machine.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair: From $250

You need to prioritize comfort when enjoying marathon gaming sessions, and this Corsair delivers a comfortable seat design from a well-known company. You can certainly find more expensive and tricked-out chairs, but this looks and feels like a higher-end chair with a wide range of reclining angles and a good sense of style to complement your gaming space.