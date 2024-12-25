VPNs are the biggest Christmas bargain this year – and these 3 deals more than prove that

It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're unwrapping some festive tech this year, I hope it's what you've been after.

Whether you're experiencing the therapeutic sensation of peeling the film off your new tech on Christmas Day or finally getting around to using your Christmas bonus in the days after, there's much to consider buying alongside your new device.

Something you might have not considered, however, is keeping the new device secure. It's easy to protect a new phone or tablet with a screen protector, or a new TV with insurance, but what about your digital privacy?

Today's best VPNs provide a really easy solution to this dilemma. What's more? These services often cost less than the extended warranty, device insurance, or screen protector you might pick up without so much as thinking.

Don't worry though – we've done the deal-hunting for you. Starting from as little as $1.11 per month, these VPNs are seriously cheap and, we can confidently say, will give you a level of security you simply cannot match.

Christmas VPN deals - editor's picks

Surfshark: from $1.99/month with 4 months extra

Surfshark continues to reign as our fastest VPN and, deals aside, is always among the cheapest available. Don't worry though, this doesn't mean it skimps on quality. Surfshark offers one of the best VPN services around, and it includes an antivirus tool and even an Alternate ID feature which allows you to mask your personal details when online.

PrivadoVPN: from $1.11/month with 3 months free

PrivadoVPN brings the heat this winter with some massive savings. The provider has extended its Black Friday VPN deal through until Christmas and it doesn't look like it's leaving any time soon. Offering a reliable VPN service with speeds more than capable of handling your HD streaming and social media scrolling, it's a seriously cheap security solution.

PIA: from $1.98/month with 4 months extra

Private Internet Access is a big surprise on this list. Dropping its price below what we saw over Black Friday, the provider rounds off a competitive list of options now under $2 per month. We love PIA as an option for advanced users looking to customize their VPN. With great speeds, serious security, and faultless unblocking, PIA is a great choice that won't break the bank.

Why get a VPN at Christmas?

Whether you've bought a new laptop or TV this Christmas, or if you're simply looking for a festive film, there are loads of reasons why it's worth picking up a VPN this year.

If you're going away over the holidays, a VPN is a simple solution to accessing your festive favorites from home, no matter where you are. Not sure about you, but I'm not missing my chance to see the new Wallace and Gromit as early as possible!

If you've picked up a new games console, the last thing you want is for bad actors (and sore losers) to target the lobbies in your favorite games, right? A gaming VPN can help you secure your sessions and avoid those dastardly DDoS attacks.

New PC? Loads of VPN providers now offer everything from antivirus protection to password management alongside the core VPN service, so why not pick one up and keep your shiny new PC safe and secure? If you're anything like me, not having to remember 30 unique passwords is a Christmas gift in itself.

We bang on about the security benefits of VPNs a lot on TechRadar, so I've left that till last. But, of course, as ever, a VPN is a must-choose if you're looking to shore up your searches too. If you don't want to find details sold online after data leaks, or you hate creepy targeted ads, a VPN can keep you in a safe, isolated bubble of search solidarity.