Buying a new laptop for Christmas? Here's why you need a VPN

Christmas means family time, lots of food, infinite board game sessions, and, well, presents. A shiny new laptop may be waiting for you under the tree this year – or you might've bought one for your child or partner.

Either way, you should know that the online world is a dangerous place these days. It's crucial to pair your new digital device with security software that can protect all your activities.

The good news is that some of the best VPN apps have slashed their pricing for the holiday season. Keep reading as I'll walk you through the best VPN deals on the market and why you need one – no matter if you have a Windows, Linux, or Mac device.

Today's best Christmas VPN deals:

1. NordVPN: Up to 74% off + 3 months free

Imagine getting the biggest name in the VPN industry starting from a tiny $2.99 per month. Well, now you can, thanks to NordVPN's time-limited offer. With up to 10 simultaneous connections, you'll be able to secure not just your new laptop, but all your other devices with just one subscription. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee and discover for yourself why it's still TechRadar's #1 recommendation. ▶ Read more in our full NordVPN review

2. Surfshark: Up to 87% off + up to 4 months free

Can you believe the best cheap VPN got even cheaper for Christmas? Well, that's exactly what Surfshark did, slashing its pricing by a whopping 87%. You can get its Starter pack for as little as $1.99 a month, or upgrade for less than a dollar to get its full security bundle including antivirus, ID protection, and more. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee to grab this beauty at its smallest price. ▶ Read more in our full Surfshark review

3. PrivadoVPN: 87% off + 3 months free

Despite topping our charts as the best free VPN on the market, you need to upgrade to the paid plan to get PrivadoVPN's full power. Sign up for its discounted 2-year plan for just $1.48 a month to get fantastic speeds, easy-to-use apps, and great unblocking. Again, you'll be covered by a handy 30-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it yourself risk-free. ▶ Read more in our full PrivadoVPN review

Why you need a VPN for your new laptop?

A virtual private network (VPN) is security software that encrypts all your data inside a secure tunnel that connects your devices to the wider internet. This prevents third parties from snooping on your online activities.

This protection is especially important if you're planning to use your new laptop on the go. Cybercriminals are known, in fact, to use unsecured public Wi-Fi to launch attacks and compromise your device with malware or phishing scams.

At the same time, a VPN also masks your real IP address. It does so by rerouting your connection through one of its international servers, instead.

A VPN prevents third parties from snooping on your online activities

IP-spoofing not only considerably boosts your anonymity on the internet, but it also grants you access to otherwise geo-restricted content. A streaming VPN, for instance, ensures you can watch your favorite shows when abroad. This skill is also essential in retaining access to your social accounts when traveling to countries where these platforms are blocked.

Even better, perhaps, signing up for a VPN service often means getting a well-rounded security boost. For instance, the likes of Surfshark, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, and others all come with built-in malware and ad-blocking power. Some providers even include a password manager tool to help you stay on top of your account logins and auto-generate super-strong passwords.

All the aforementioned VPN recommendations – and all of the top providers on the market – offer apps across all main platforms, namely Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS. NordVPN and Surfshark are also some of the very few providers even offering a Snapdragon VPN application – so you'll be covered even when using a next-generation PCs.