Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: rumors against reality

The Google Pixel Watch isn’t here yet, but it will be fully unveiled on October 6, and when it is, it will find itself competing with the Apple Watch line.

Or, well, in a sense it won’t, as the Pixel Watch is expected to only work with Android devices, just as the Apple Watch line only works with iPhones. That said, with the Apple Watch line being the biggest player in the space, it’s worth seeing how Google’s first smartwatch stacks up against them.

And while we don’t know everything about the Pixel Watch yet, we do know quite a bit; both from details Google has revealed early, and from leaks and rumors. So based on what we know and what we suspect, how does the Pixel Watch compare to the Apple Watch line?

Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: price and availability

The Google Pixel Watch is being unveiled on October 6, with leaks suggesting it will hit stores on November 4.

We don’t know the price for sure, but leaks of that suggest a starting price of $350 / £339 (around AU$525). That’s for a Bluetooth model, with the price reportedly rising to $400 (roughly £315 / AU$555) for cellular.

The latest Apple Watch models – including the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra are all available now, and the Pixel Watch looks set to slot between the two more affordable entries in that trio.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest (Image credit: TechRadar)

The Apple Watch SE 2 starts at $249 / £259 / AU$399, so less than the Google Pixel Watch might cost, but the Apple Watch 8 is more, at $399 / £419 / AU$629, and the Apple Watch Ultra is far, far more at $799 / £849 / AU$1,229.

That suggests Google’s wearable could be something of a mid-range device rather than a high-end one. It might also not be as widely available as the Apple Watch line, but we’re not sure of that yet.

Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: design and display

We know what the Pixel Watch looks like because Google has shown us. It has a circular screen, a domed design, a proprietary strap, and a build made of recycled stainless steel.

There’s a crown and a physical button on the side, and leaks suggest the wearable will come with a choice of a black, silver or gold case, and an obsidian, hazel, chalk, or charcoal band.

As for the Apple Watch line, all of these wearables have squarish screens, and they’re more customizable than we’re expecting the Pixel Watch to be; coming in multiple sizes and with a vast array of first and third-party strap options. In the case of the Apple Watch Ultra you get quite a chunky, rugged design, while the other models remain fairly sleek.

We won’t delve into screen specs, since we haven’t heard even a hint of what the Pixel Watch will offer on that front, but the shape is likely to be the biggest difference.

The Apple Watch 8's squared form looks very different to the Pixel Watch (Image credit: TechRadar)

Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: fitness and features

We know that the Google Pixel Watch is powered by Fitbit tech, so this could be a good choice for fans of health and fitness. There will be sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, personalized fitness goals and more.

However, we don’t yet know all the fitness features – so it’s currently unclear, for example, whether the Pixel Watch has ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality.

The Apple Watch 8 and Ultra both do offer ECG, along with all the core health and fitness features you’d expect from a flagship smartwatch, like GPS, a heart rate monitor, and sleep tracking.

The Apple Watch Ultra additionally gives you features like a depth sensor which will be useful to divers.

The Apple Watch Ultra is feature-packed (Image credit: TechRadar)

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a little less adept, with no ECG for example, but it still has the basics covered, including GPS and heart rate monitoring.

Away from fitness, the Apple Watch Ultra stands out through its Action Button, which is a customizable hardware shortcut, while all three of these Apple Watch models have Car Crash Detection – a potentially life-saving feature which alerts the emergency services when you’re in a serious crash.

It’s doubtful that the Pixel Watch will have comparable features in this area, but we can’t be sure yet.

Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: OS, power, and battery

We don’t yet know what chipset the Google Pixel Watch will use, but leaks suggest it might have the same chipset as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 - the Exynos W920. This is a capable chipset but not a new one, as it was also used in the Galaxy Watch 4.

Leaks also point to 32GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, and both Wi-Fi and cellular versions being offered. More interestingly, there’s talk of on-device processing for Google Assistant, which could make it faster, plus a power management feature which could allow the Assistant to listen for voice commands without draining the battery, but these are just rumors for now.

As for the Apple Watch line, you’re getting an Apple S8 chipset in the current models, which is powerful enough for smooth performance. That’s coupled with 32GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, so similar specs to what we might see from the Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel Watch might rival the Apple Watch 8 in some key hardware areas. (Image credit: Google)

The battery capacities might be largely similar too, with Google rumored to be including a 300mAh cell, while the Apple Watch SE 2 has a 296mAh battery and the Apple Watch 8 has a 308mAh power source; though the Apple Watch Ultra’s is a lot bigger, at 542mAh. It’s the longest-lasting Apple Watch and is likely to outlast the Pixel Watch too, if that wearable does indeed have a 300mAh juice pack.

The biggest difference in this section though is the operating system, with the Pixel Watch running the latest iteration of Wear OS, while the Apple Watch line runs watchOS 9 out the box. The two operating systems do have largely similar functionality, but the look, layout, available apps, and certain features – such as Complications on the Apple Watch – differ.

There’s not really a clear winner though – it’s a very subjective thing, and it remains to be seen exactly what the Pixel Watch’s take on Wear OS will look like anyway.

Takeaway

The Pixel Watch probably isn’t really competing with the Apple Watch Ultra, given its much lower rumored price, but it could be seen as a rival to both the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2.

With a price that likely sits between the two, it might be lower-end compared to the Apple Watch 8, and there’s a chance, therefore, that it will lack flagship features, such as an ECG, but that’s just speculation for now.

Based on what we know, the core specs of the Pixel Watch might be quite similar to the Apple Watch 8, but with a differently-shaped screen and a different operating system the experience of using it will probably be far from similar. Whether it will join the Apple Watch 8 as one of the best smartwatches remains to be seen.