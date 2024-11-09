The 6 best electric motorcycle concepts and launches from EICMA 2024

Quite possibly the largest motorcycle trade show in Europe, Milan’s Esposizione Internazionale del Ciclo (EICMA, for short) brings together the great and the good of the two-wheeled world.

From the largest motorcycle manufacturers on the planet to clothing brands and equipment suppliers from brands you've likely never heard of. As a result, it’s the perfect place to stay up-to-date with what’s going on in the motorcycling world and ogle the latest high-performance sports bikes.

But in recent years, there has been an increasing lean towards electrification, with many of the most recognized brands understanding that they can’t escape the inevitable switch to battery propulsion.

This year was no different. Amongst the vast swathes of obscure Chinese manufacturers, big names like Royal Enfield, Honda, Zero Motorcycles, and Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire brand were busy showing off upcoming concepts and plans for future electric machines.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea

(Image credit: Royal Enfield)

Grabbing all of the attention by hosting its own event on the eve of EICMA opening, Royal Enfield announced the arrival of its Flying Flea all-electric sub-brand. That's right, one of the oldest motorcycle makers is going electric, and it’s doing it in a big way.

Details on the diminutive Flying Flea C6 were scant, despite the fact it takes inspiration from a lightweight World War 2 motorcycle that was dropped from a plane and into action during the 1940s and that it will offer a range of around 150km (93 miles).

It is designed to open up fuss-free riding to a new audience with its city-slicking proportions and advanced infotainment system. It is slated to go on sale in 2026, with a scrambler-style S6 model due shortly afterward.

Although Royal Enfield will count Zero Motorcycles and even Maeving as key rivals, the company has always prioritized affordability. It claims that by developing its electric propulsion system in-house and controlling the supply chain, it will maintain value for money.

Zero XE and XB

(Image credit: Zero Motorcycles)

It looks as if Zero Motorcycles wants a slice of the electrified off-road action with the unveiling of its X line of compact, silent scramblers. Riding the success of Sur-Ron and Stark Future, two companies that produce ultra-lightweight and face-meltingly fast electric bikes, the Zero X range aims to offer cheap, accessible thrills to more.

The XB is smaller and offers around 10hp from its motor and 2.4kWh battery pack. Its top speed is limited to 28mph, and it will run for around three hours on a single charge, although Zero claims both bikes will be street-legal.

The XE is a larger, heavier, and altogether more potent machine. A 4.3kWh battery sends power to a 21hp motor that’s capable of speeds up to 53mph and has an electric range of around 65 miles. This model will cost $6,495/£5,410 when it goes on sale next year, while the smaller XB is priced at $4,195 /£3,710.

Part of Zero’s "All Access" initiative, the plan involves six new models priced under $10,000/£9,000 over the next 2 years, including the hint of a compact and quick city bike as previewed by the Neutrino concept, which was also on stand.

LiveWire Maxi-scooter

(Image credit: LiveWire)

In 2022, Harley-Davidson decided to spin its debut LiveWire motorcycle into a brand of its own to open electric riding to a new audience. To do so, it accepted investment from outside companies, a lump sum of which was from Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer Kymco.

The pair strengthened their agreement at this year’s EICMA by announcing that they are working on a series of maxi-scooters that would use LiveWire’s powertrain and some of Kymco’s experience in lightweight commuter rides.

LiveWire’s first maxi-scooters will harness its S2 platform, which uses a 10.5kWh battery pack capable of a range upward of 121 miles. The two concepts previewed a futuristic and aerodynamically honed commuter scooter and a more off-road-oriented model, complete with pannier racks and aggressive tires.

However, the partnership will work both ways, with Kymco stating that the S2 platform will also be used for its awesome-looking RevoNEX electric roadster (see below) and other future scooters.

Up until this point, Harley-Davidson has experienced middling success with its S2 Mulholland and S2 Del Mar motorcycles, which could be why it has decided to attack the increasingly popular European maxi-scooter market instead.

Honda Fun and Urban EV concepts

(Image credit: Honda)

The Japanese manufacturer might have been short on ideas for names, but the two concepts on its stand were visually arresting enough to forgive all that.

There was a lot of chat about carbon neutrality – it’s happening by 2050, guys – and how the brand is pushing into electrified motorcycles in a big way come 2026. The Fun and Urban concepts gave us a good look at what we can expect.

Fun is designed to be, erm, fun. It takes the form of a naked sports model equivalent to a mid-sized internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle. We don’t know anything about the technical specifications, but Honda said the electric powertrain learns a lot from its automobiles. It will be able to use CCS2 fast charging and offer a range of around 100km (62 miles).

Similarly, details surrounding the Urban Concept were equally scant, but Honda claims it is the company’s vision of “what urban electric mobility should be." Expect it to usher in an all-new human-machine interface and some seriously striking looks.

Kymco RevoNEX

(Image credit: Kymco)

As previously mentioned, Kymco’s partnership with Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire brand will allow the Taiwanese motorcycle maker to leverage its S2 electrified platform, which is already in production and primed to feature in more models.

The RevoNEX has been in the planning stages for years and was always tipped to by Kymco’s first foray into larger electric motorcycles. Previous iterations featured a bespoke electric platform with the unusual inclusion of a conventional manual transmission and clutch.

It looks like this has been scrapped in favor of LiveWire’s more conventional ‘twist-and-go’ S2 powertrain, which will hopefully mean it goes into production much faster than it would if the Taiwanese company had to develop its own. According to Electrek, Kymco Chairman Allen Ko said he hoped to have the bike ready to launch by the second half of 2026.

DAB 1α

(Image credit: DAB Motors)

The ultra-stylish French motorcycle maker, founded by bike builder and creative visionary Simon Dabadie, has been drip-feeding the world its creations since being purchased by Peugeot Motorcycles last year.

Exclusive collaborations with Burberry, fashion label Becane, and clothing designer David Koma have won celebrity and sports stars plaudits. At the same time, special editions that celebrate everything from the Nintendo 64 to Back to the Future have set the social ablaze.

However, it chose the EICMA platform to showcase its production model of the DAB 1α, which the company says will begin production in December and be delivered to the 400 individuals that registered early interest on the bile shortly after.

The DAB 1α weighs just 125 kg (275.6 lbs) and delivers a peak power of 25 kW (35 hp) for a top speed of around 80mph. Its electric range is touted to be around 93 miles, and DAB says it can be ridden with a standard 125cc motorcycle license in most markets.

However, with a starting price of €14,900 (about $16,600) for the limited run of 400 bikes, it will probably not attract the attention of cash-strapped teenagers looking for a set of cheap wheels.

This point is further reinforced by the company's offering of its Custom Studio services, which allow customers to “infuse their DAB with a unique identity” and essentially create a completely bespoke machine… if they have the budget.