Android Automotive fully lands on motorcycles for the first time – with built-in Google Maps and flash touchscreen displays

The Android Automotive operating system is rapidly becoming the carmakers’ infotainment platform of choice, but Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM is about to introduce the connected experience to its motorcycle line-up for the first time.

Highlighting two new TFT displays, complete with new switchgear to operate them, KTM claims it's been exploring ways to make the Human Machine Interface (HMI) more immersive, providing more information without distracting the rider.

Despite the fact that some motorcycle manufacturers have already embraced Android Auto and Apple CarPlay screen mirroring, such as Honda, Indian and Harley-Davidson on their respective cruiser models, this is the first time a manufacturer has taken the next step and fully baked in the Android Automotive platform.

This means the likes of Google Maps comes pre-loaded into the system, while an eSIM and GPS technology allows riders to navigate directly form the dashboard, without the requirement of tethering a smartphone.

KTM’s V80 (vertical 8-inch) and H88 (horizontal 8.8-inch) touchscreen displays have been designed for easy operation with gloved hands, while a customizable layout allows the rider to split the screen according to their preference.

The company also states that it has introduced a revised CCU3.0 (Connectivity Control Unit) connectivity unit with 32GB of storage and 3GB RAM, which will let you save offline playlists and synchronize phone contacts, for example.

This new control unit also ensures seamless reconnection with a paired smartphone on every ignition cycle, allowing riders to pick up where they left off or navigate via a smartphone and then send routing to the infotainment system.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no definitive word on a release date for the technology, with KTM stating it will initially be rolled out on its ‘premium’ models, which we would expect to include the likes of the Super Adventure and Super Duke GT range.

Analysis: Taking the stress out of touring

(Image credit: KTM)

As with the many automakers using Android Automotive, such as Renault, Volvo and Ford, KTM’s newest operating system is designed retain the company’s branding and general feel, but also allow access to a selection of built-in Google-approved apps.

However, there is no mention of access to the wider Google Play store, nor is there any official note on the sort of apps that riders will be able to download and use natively on both the V80 and H88 systems.

This is compounded by the fact that none of the images accompanying the official press release show any third-party apps in action, so we will have to assume that a number of these are still being signed off for use on a motorcycle.

Regardless, KTM's system opens up more possibilities for riders covering big distances to pair Bluetooth headphone and speaker systems to enjoy audio or communicate with a pillion passenger. Riders will also be able to navigate using their favored route-planning tool, such as Waze or bike-specific services like Rever, Detecht and Calimoto, without the need to pair a phone.

While it's nice to experience the open road and get well and truly lost on two wheels, sometimes it's also good to get to a destination without the need to constantly check a smartphone.