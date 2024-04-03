'Headlight dazzle' is getting worse on modern cars – and now the UK government is finally investigating

The UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) has said that it is to commission an independent report on the subject of 'headlight dazzle' following a 10,000-strong petition that claims lights on modern cars are too bright.

In response, the DfT said in an official reply to the petition: "We know that lots of people raise concerns about headlight glare – but also that the police collision statistics don’t show any underlying road safety issue."

This apparent lack of evidence is the reason for the report, with the DfT stating that it will help "better understand the root causes of driver glare and identify any further appropriate mitigations".

The RAC, an independent body that carries out research into motoring issues and provides breakdown assistance to millions, has been highlighting the issue of headlight dazzle for years.

A recent survey by the motoring body suggested more than four out of five drivers affected by headlight glare believed the problem was getting worse. The poll of 2,000 UK drivers also indicated that 89 per cent of respondents thought some car headlights were too bright.

The DfT hasn’t been passive on the issue, with it agreeing to new international laws that state all new passenger cars must feature mandatory automatic headlight leveling based on the weight being carried.

The UN initiative was designed to prevent the misalignment of headlights and prevent sudden driver glare from oncoming traffic. That said, it was only agreed by the UN in April last year and won’t come into force until September 2017.

Looking on the bright side

(Image credit: Audi)

Headlight technology has been a technological focus for many premium automakers over recent years, with the likes of Audi Matrix LED tech offering a much brighter and wider field of illumination that automatically reacts to oncoming traffic.

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz has pioneered what it calls 'Digital Light', which uses cameras and sensors to illuminate the areas required and prevent dazzle, and BMW was among the first to offer laser headlights on its i8.

Regardless of the tech at play, there’s no denying headlights have become a lot brighter since the days of incandescent bulbs and even halogen headlights, with claimed improvements in safety from the manufacturers, but also a reason to charge customers a premium and entice them with the latest gadgetry.

This, plus the fact headlights are now sitting much higher on the face of jacked-up SUVs, has led to concern from modern motorists, many of whom state they have been forced to slow down considerably when affected by headlight glare.

"Brighter headlights, while giving drivers a better view of the road ahead, are clearly causing other road users significant problems,” RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said.