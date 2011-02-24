Prolimatech Genesis review

A perfect choice for those after a high-performance air cooler that don't mind its size

Bigger appears to be better if the Prolimatech Genesis air cooler is anything to go by.

Taking on the likes of the Coolermaster V10 and the Xigamatek Gaia this twin-heatsink, 140mm fan-compatible air cooler uses six fat 8mm heatpipes that elegantly coil their way off to the twin-sets of heatsinks.

One heatsink stands vertically facing towards the backplate of the motherboard while the other sits horizontally over the DIMM slots with enough space to still fit those extra-tall high-end DIMMs.

The whole unit weighs in at 800g which is certainly one of the heavier coolers we've seen and measuring 21.6cm long is only outdone by the Coolermaster V10 for size.

To clamp the whole lot in place Prolimatech supply a rather well engineered universal mounting system.

It'll plug into the standard motherboard backplate and provides two bars to which a fixing bar is screwed. To keep the price down no fans are supplied with the Prolimatech Genesis.