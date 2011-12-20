The Buffalo AirStation N450 USB 2.0 Wireless Adapter WLI-UC-G450 is a companion to the fantastic Buffalo AirStation N-Technology HighPower ADSL2+ Modem Router. One of the standout features of the router was the design, which helped to focus wireless network signals and resulted in a stronger, more consistent wireless connection. Thankfully the Buffalo AirStation N450 USB 2.0 Wireless Adapter WLI-UC-G450 continues this design ethos - Buffalo calls it 'beamforming' - to focus and direct the wireless signals.

The results were highly impressive. Paired with the Buffalo AirStation N-Technology HighPower ADSL2+ Modem Router, we were able to put three doors and a floor between our test laptop and the router before all signal was lost. Even our Wireless G-only router remained visible for a longer distance than the laptop's built-in Wi-Fi receiver.

As you'd expect from a wireless N receiver, connecting to a wireless N router, transfer speeds between the two were great, and high-definition movies streamed from one PC to the test laptop in the same room didn't suffer from stuttering.

Word to the wise when installing the drivers for the Buffalo AirStation N450 USB 2.0 Wireless Adapter WLI-UC-G450: make sure you tick 'Always trust software from "BUFFALO INC."'. It'll save you having to click 'Install' on a lot of windows.

Verdict

On the whole the Buffalo AirStation N450 USB 2.0 Wireless Adapter is a great investment if you've got a wireless N router and you want to give your wireless network a boost.