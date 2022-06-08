Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System review

The Ninja Foodi Power Blender is a beast of a blender that’s capable of so much more than your average blender. On top of doing everything you’d expect, it can mix dough and chop meat, too. It comes with a cup for making smoothies and shakes to-go; plus it even comes with a special accessory for blitzing frozen fruits into Instagram-worthy smoothie bowls. It performed well in our tests, but it isn’t the most budget-friendly blender around.

One-minute review

Ninja is known for making some of the most powerful blenders you can buy, whether that’s full-size models with a pitcher, or personal cup-style blenders for making smoothies and shakes to go. The brand also offers innovative multifunctional blenders that double as food processors.

The model on review here is the sibling to some of the best blenders - the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ in the UK. In the US, the same model is known as the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System with Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor, or the Ninja Food Power Blender and Processor System in Australia.

It arrives with a large pitcher that can be used with a menacing crushing and chopping blade assembly, or with the dough blade assembly attached, it can mix up cookie or bread doughs. Also included is a cup with a to-go lid, plus a blade for making smoothies and shakes. And, for those who might not have heard, smoothie bowls are the new smoothies – and with this model’s power nutri bowl, also known as the smoothie bowl maker in the US, you can blend up these notoriously tricky-to-blend treats in no time.

Offering 10 speeds for blitzing, alongside six auto-blending programs, this is a versatile appliance that will really earn its place in your kitchen. In our tests it excelled at virtually every task we threw at it, plus it proved easy to use and assemble. If you like blending up hard-to-mix recipes such as smoothie bowls or nut butters, then this gadget will be a no-brainer. But unlike most blenders, it can mix up dough too, making it a great multipurpose option for keen cooks.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System price and availability

List price: £169.99/ $199.99 / AU$329.99

The Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ is known as the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System with Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor in the US, or the Ninja Food Power Blender and Processor System in Australia. In all three locations, you can purchase the model direct from Ninja.

On the face of it this is a pricey blender, but it delivers plenty of functionality for the price, offering far more than your average blender. In addition, if anything breaks or you want to add a second smoothie cup, all the accessories are available to purchase separately from Ninja.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System: design

BPA-free plastic pitcher

Can mix up to 3.5 cups/ 0.9 liters of cookie dough

Good range of blending speeds

This Ninja Foodi Power Blender comes with a large 72oz/ 2.1-liter plastic pitcher, whose locking lid features a pouring spout that can be accessed via its own flip-up lid. The pitcher can be used with either the plastic dough blade or the total crushing and chopping blade that features six blades at differing heights for maximum effect.

There’s a 24oz/ 700ml cup for smoothies or shakes, whose lid has a drinking spout for drinks on-the-go. The blade used in the smoothie cup is the same one that fits the smaller power nutri bowl, also known as the smoothie bowl maker in the US. This unique attachment has a built-in tamper that’s operated by manually twisting the top continuously as it blends, making it very effective at blending hard and frozen ingredients without becoming stuck or missing food items.

With the large pitcher attached, the blender measures 14.17 x 8.43 x 8.19 inches/ 37 x 21.4 x 21.8cm (h x w x d). In terms of storage, you’ll need to keep in mind that there are two additional cups and a dough blade for which you’ll need to find space. The plastic pitcher is relatively lightweight, weighing 3.1lbs / 1.4kg including the chopping blade and lid.

There are 10 manual speeds to choose from, with the large central dial allowing you to gradually turn up the speed. There’s a pulse button, too, plus six pre-set blending programs for different foods – known as Auto-iQ programs. In the UK, the Auto-iQ programs are Powermix, Blend, Crush, Mix, Puree and Chop. On the US and Australian models, the names are slightly different: Extract, Smoothie, Bowl, Spread, Chop and Dough. Essentially, though, these programs work in the same way.

All parts are dishwasher friendly, so cleaning up is easy. And if you don’t have a dishwasher, then simply add water and dishwashing liquid to the pitcher or cups, blending it to release the worst of the residue, before giving it a final clean by hand. A brush included in the box makes the dangerous task of cleaning the blades less daunting.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System: performance

Powerful blender

Copes well with heavy dough mix for bread

Effortlessly crushes ice

This multipurpose blender can perform numerous tasks, so we ran a few additional tests over our usual selection for testing blenders, to ensure we covered most things. First up was crushing ice in the main pitcher. This was a breeze for the six sharp blades on the Ninja, with the blender taking just 10 seconds to completely crush six ice cubes.

Next up we used the Chop auto program to blitz some hazelnuts. This is a short five-second program, which you can run several times, allowing you to make the decision on how finely chopped you want the contents. Unfortunately, though, it didn’t work very well for nuts. After pressing start on the program a whopping 25 times, there remained lots of big chunks of hazelnut. So we tried again using speed one on the manual settings. Running the blender for one minute, the results were better; however, the chopped nuts were still uneven in size with some quite chunky bits. That said, most blenders struggle to chop nuts evenly.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Chopping diced beef using the Chop program was far more effective. We ran the program five times, for a total of 40 seconds of chopping, and it resulted in the perfect ground beef texture. Bread dough was also successfully mixed in the blender, with the dough blade bringing together the ingredients into a dough with ease. There was a degree of wobbling during the process, but the feet on the suction cup kept the blender firmly rooted to the counter, even as the dough combined into a heavy mixture.

We made a smoothie to go in the cup provided using the Blend program (UK model), with the 55-second program liquidizing the spinach, pineapple, yogurt, apple juice and banana into a smooth, thick, and slightly pulpy smoothie. There were a few tiny specs of spinach visible; but, overall, the drink was of a good texture. Note, though, that we didn’t find the lid as comfortable to drink from as some others we’ve tried.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

One of our standard tests involves making mayo in a blender pitcher – but, here, as we tipped in the egg yolks and vinegar, we could see that the lowest blade wasn’t low enough to combine the contents of the mixture. Undeterred, we started the Ninja on its slowest speed and poured oil through the spout of the lid. Eventually, as the level rose, the blade started mixing – and, to our surprise, the ingredients did emulsify into a thick, creamy mayo in under two minutes.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

After decanting the mayo, we added water and dishwashing liquid to the pitcher and used the Mix/ Bowl program to clean it and the blade. This successfully cleaned off the worst of the grease, but some water did manage to escape from the lid while the program was running. We suspect this was as a result of us adding too much dishwashing liquid, which created too much foam. Once clean, however, we did a further test to check for leaking by filling up the pitcher with water up to the Max liquid line and running the blender. Thankfully, this time no liquid leaked out.

Our last test involved making a smoothie bowl. We followed guidance in the included recipe book, which stated adding almond milk to the Liquid fill line, thereafter filling to the Max fill line with frozen berries, adding a spoonful of peanut butter for good measure. Once in position on the base, we selected the 30-second Mix program (Bowl program on US/ Australia models) and, as instructed, we twisted the paddle at the top continuously for the full length of the program. After only 30 seconds, we were mightily impressed with the smooth, thick frozen smoothie the Ninja had produced, ready to be spooned into a bowl and covered with tasty toppings.

Running a noise meter through most tests, the loudest we recorded the Ninja at was 86dB while chopping hazelnuts, ice and blending a smoothie. It was quietest when chopping beef at 79dB.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Should I buy the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System?

Buy it if…

You want an easy way to make smoothie bowls Blending frozen fruits into a thick creamy smoothie bowl can be tricky, and in other blenders it can require several stops to stir the mixture. With the dedicated attachment here we were able to create a delicious smoothie bowl in just 30 seconds.

You want a blender that can handle dough You can’t usually mix bread or cookie dough in a blender, but the Ninja’s dedicated dough blade is designed to handle heavy doughs, doing away with the need for a food processor or stand mixer.

You want to make smoothies to go As well as the large pitcher, this blender comes with a to-go cup and lid with a dedicated blade attachment for blitzing up smoothies and shakes directly in the cup. And you can buy additional cups through Ninja if you want one for everyone in the house.

Don’t buy it if…

You want to blend hot soups This blender can’t be used to blitz hot liquids, so if you want to blend hot soups to a smooth consistency, this isn’t the blender for you.

You’re on a budget While its performance, features and attachments do justify its price, this certainly isn’t the cheapest blender on the market. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly model, check out the other blenders in Ninja’s range.

You’re short on space They may deliver great functionality, but this blender’s various attachments mean there’s a lot to store. If space in your kitchen cupboards is tight, you may want to look for a model with fewer accessories.

First reviewed: May 2022