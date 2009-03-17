Sennheiser RS 4200

A good set of wireless headphones that break the mould when it comes to design but we found them a little too uncomfortable for long periods

The lightweight RS 4200 headphones have been designed first and foremost for TV watching to enable you to turn up the volume without disturbing others, but they could also be used with a hi-fi.

And because the set is wireless you can move around without tripping over any cables, while the signal travels through walls, ceilings and even outdoors to a range of up to 100m.

The headphones are easy to use from the box, and they even have colour-coded cables and ports to make the whole procedure completely idiot-proof.

Unusual design

Their unusual shape is designed to be more comfortable than the traditional 'over-the-head' style, particularly for glasses wearers. No doubt it's down to personal preference, but we found them extremely uncomfortable, particularly for prolonged periods.

Once in operation, the receiver found the correct signal straight away, but if this doesn't happen (if other transmitters are operating simultaneously) you can use the channel selector switch to manually locate the correct one.

The headphones provide excellent sound quality with no hiss or interference and clearly defined speech. They cope equally well with big movie soundtracks, offering a clear sound with some impressively meaty bass.

The lithium battery takes about 3hr to charge with the headphones docked in the transmitter.