You can now get an £80 pre-paid credit card with BT's best fibre broadband deals

Good news - BT has brought back its stonking £80 Reward Card offer when you sign up for its best value fibre broadband deal. After a couple of weeks where BT removed the offer from its site, one of our favourite broadband deals of them all has come roaring back.

So what does this offer look like? For only a tenner upfront and a monthly tariff of £28.99, you can get BT Superfast Fibre broadband - an introductory offer for new customers that saves you £168 over the regular price (usual price is £36.99/pm). BT advertises the plan with average speeds of 50Mb, which is more than enough for most bandwidth-hogging households. And then, on top of that, BT will even throw in a £80 Mastercard.

If this highly-popular ISP is on your shortlist for your next fibre broadband deal, this will be the option to go for. However, operating on a 24 month contract, this won't be for everyone. If the contract length feels off-putting but you still want those fibre speeds, consult our guide to the best fibre broadband deals from the most competitive providers on the market.

BT's brand new broadband deals in full:

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

