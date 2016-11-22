Xiaomi is debuting something new at its first CES – and it'll be globally available

Update: Although Xiaomi's original tweet said the company planned to launch "an all-new product globally," a representative has informed us that the availability of this new product has yet to be determined.

Xiaomi has since redacted their original tweet and published a new one, clarifying that a new product will appear at CES during the company's global debut at the international event.

Original story below:

Xiaomi may not have the name recognition of such big dogs as Apple or Samsung, but the Chinese phone-maker has made waves in the past year, and plans to aim even higher next year.

Taking its next step towards becoming a household name, Xiaomi will attend its first Consumer Electronics Show this coming January. Additionally, the company plans to unveil an all-new product that will be made available worldwide.

Despite many of Xiaomi's past products like the Xiaomi Air 12 and Xiaomi Mi5 making a splash with reviewers – including TechRadar – very little of the company's catalog is available globally.

The debut of the Mi Box earlier this year marked Xiaomi's first direct US release, though the company is still biding its time as it looks for the best way to break into the global market.

Speculation has been rampant on Xiaomi's Twitter feed as to what its CES announcement will entail, ranging everywhere from a VR headset to the release of its virtually bezel-less concept phone, the Mi Mix.

That said, considering that the company works on everything from phones to laptops to camera drones, there's no telling what Xiaomi has hidden up its sleeve. Should it maintain its reputation for producing high-power devices at relatively low prices we could see the little-known phone-maker turn into a real contender next year.

