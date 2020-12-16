Xbox Series S stock is back at Argos

Xbox Series S stock is now back in stock at Argos for £249.99, but we doubt it will stick around for long.

Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox has proved to be just as popular as the flagship Xbox Series X, with Xbox Series S stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the cheaper Xbox system continues to be hard to find.

If you've been searching for the smaller Xbox Series, then, this is the perfect chance to pick up the console before before Christmas too, depending on your area, with many stores offering click and collect.

The Xbox Series S promises to be one of the hottest products during the Christmas period, so don't miss out before stock is snapped up once again.

Where to buy Xbox Series S: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series S deal:

Xbox Series S: £249.99 at Argos

Want an Xbox Series S? Argos is showing stock for Microsoft's more affordable console again. This is a great opportunity to snag the new Xbox, and you can even collect it from stores today depending on your area.View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series S's features in our Xbox Series S review and were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

Xbox Series S accessory deals

Not in the US? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series S page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below: